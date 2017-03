The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 8:15pm: CoutureMask, Danielle Galietti, & Chiharu Kaimato fashion runway shows. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists & Designers:CoutureMask runway showRYAN NIEVES art@DemoroARTDanielle Galietti danceCHIHARU KAIMOTO runway showDenise CastanoKyle OlsonSimona ContiSamantha SnowAlia LoraeDanai Graham@joe_loli_artMicael Magalhaes@runsonwillisAlannah FarrellAsif HoqueJared Victor OppenheinEugene Welsh ArtistTawny Barone@jj_purityJustin SmithDarrin SFriday, March 31 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8:15pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc