LA Fashion Showcase F/W17 Fashion Show

- March 15, 2017
-- LA Fashion Showcase, our Designer Showcases will take place in the heart of Beverly Hills, during the Fashion Week seasons in LA. LA Fashion Showcase Starts April 1. Our Fashion Designers can capitalize on their one-day presentation which will afford them the opportunity to present their brand collection to potential clients, retail fashion store/boutique owners, buyers, general managers, potential investors, trade organizations, editors, bloggers, public, media, and press. Designers will talk to audience attendees first hand directly after their showcase via our media/press junket. Fashion Designers should get ready to showcase and invest in their fashion brand and show why they're a hot Emerging fashion brand. We will have a month long of events to Showcase as we have our open reception at Lisa Vanderpump restaurant & lounge Sur in the heart of Hollywood. We begin our month with the best Designers to showcase their talents for this month of opportunities. We are at the forefront when it comes to researching and creating what the design industry wants. LAFS takes the design industry to a more depth insight as we are the creators of not only a week of shows but an entire month.
