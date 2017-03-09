 

New Arctic Wolf 285DRL4's 5th Wheels Are Now Howling At Jasper's RV In Hazelton, IA Servicing Wide Areas Like Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin & Mason City

 
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wolf is not in London and is closer than you think. The Arctic Wolf 285DRL4 is howling and people are taking notice. This model is waiting for you to come and see and if you want to see it before you take the drive...take a look at the video tour of it below. Jasper's RV is owned and operated by Dan and John Jasper. They have been in businesses for over 18 years and are located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazelton, IA. This model has a 4 point auto leveling system, an adjustable power bed lift, a residential refer w/inverter, a reese revolution hitch, multiple USB charging stations, and arctic insulation. Jasper's RV has the latest travel trailers, fifth wheels, pop up campers and more for you to check out.

They like to have their customers enjoy the process of getting a new RV, so questions are welcomed anytime. They have an experienced and friendly staff ready to help you today. The weather is warming up and it's time to hit the road in your new RV. They also have great accessories in house for you to do some shopping when you stop by for your convience. Take a look at a new video of this Arctic Wolf 285DRL4 located on their YouTube Channel. http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O0s6Pth1yqA

For more information you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html

John Jasper
877-636-9191
jaspersrv@live.com

