G2S Announces New Version of FLX Mobile and FlexiSpy
Clients have been asking for new features, and we are glad that we were able to get this version out the door. All existing customers will receive this release at no additional fee, as a thank you for being loyal to our new company.
You can look forward to faster compile times, better object linking, and more intuitative code completion.
All new customers can receive a 10% discount by mentioning our PR release on our single developer license.
We look forward to continuing to make our product better and help our customers reach the productivity they are wanting.
Our next release is already well underway, and we expect to have more exciting news in the coming months.
G2S*FLX-MOBILE Gurus!
If you have any questions, please e-mail sales@g2s-flx-
