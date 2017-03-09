 
News By Tag
* Flexispy
* G2S-FLX
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albuquerque
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


G2S Announces New Version of FLX Mobile and FlexiSpy

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- G2S is pleased to announce its newest version of the G2S*FLX-MOBILE platform, featuring the popular Flexispy code inspection tool. Enabling our customers to make easy to use and digestable informatics.

Clients have been asking for new features, and we are glad that we were able to get this version out the door. All existing customers will receive this release at no additional fee, as a thank you for being loyal to our new company.

You can look forward to faster compile times, better object linking, and more intuitative code completion.

All new customers can receive a 10% discount by mentioning our PR release on our single developer license.

We look forward to continuing to make our product better and help our customers reach the productivity they are wanting.

Our next release is already well underway, and we expect to have more exciting news in the coming months.

G2S*FLX-MOBILE Gurus!

If you have any questions, please e-mail sales@g2s-flx-mobile.com or visit our website at http://www.g2s-flx-mobile.com
End
Source:
Email:***@g2s-flx-mobile.com Email Verified
Tags:Flexispy, G2S-FLX
Industry:Computers
Location:Albuquerque - New Mexico - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share