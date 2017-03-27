News By Tag
South Bunnell Fitness Trail Ribbon Cutting Held March 10th
Share this: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach and its project partners held a ribbon cutting for the Bunnell Fitness Trail at Carver Park recently. @FlaglerHabitat @Lowes @FlaglerParksRec
"We can't thank these partners enough for all they have done for this project," said Cindy Dalecki, President of the Flagler Beach Rotary Club. "We were fortunate to have a grant committee that obtained a Rotary District grant as well – this grant, coupled with the financial and monetary support from these other organizations and volunteers, made this trail possible," she added.
The trail consists of 2,100 ft of walking/running path around two multi-purpose sports fields that the Rotary built in 2014. There are nine separate stations equipped with high quality, outdoor equipment over the course of the half-mile trail. The equipment and trails cost $33,299.61. Flagler Beach Rotarians Roseanne Stocker and Tim O'Donnell worked together to write the grant, and Rotarian and architect Sean Palmer of Palmer Studio, completed the engineering/
The project is located within a neighborhood where most of its residents are in a low to very low-income range. For those who live in this neighborhood, there were neither fitness centers nor public venues available for exercise. The neighborhood is predominantly African-American. This demographic is known to have a higher risk of suffering from Type 2 Diabetes. There have also been studies linking poverty with obesity and other diet related health issues. It was Rotary's hope that the fitness trail, at the heart of the neighborhood, will make a healthier lifestyle available to all.
Other specific contributions include: Flagler Habitat for Humanity provided project coordination with the City of Bunnell and Cline Construction, and providing volunteers for the concrete pads and equipment installation Lowes provided the concrete and volunteers for the pouring of the concrete pads, the City of Bunnell cleared the trail and drainage improvements, and Flagler County provided shell base for the paving.
The Rotary is planning their Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary event at the Flagler Executive Airport on April 30, 2017. When companies sponsor events like this, and people register, their money goes to projects like the Bunnell Fitness Trails. Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary will offer a variety of ride distances ranging from 16 miles to 100 miles and is expected to attract cyclists from throughout Florida and beyond. The well-established event has become a not-to-be-missed ride for both local cyclists and visitors who travel from many states to participate. More information is available at FlaglerBeachRotary.org.
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – Monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC and Matanzas HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, international projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America
About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and currently has 35 members; we are part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/
Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
