Colony Theatre Launches New Colony Kids Programming With Popular Kids' Entertainer, Twinkle Time
New Programming Initiative Being Implemented At The Colony Theatre Leading With "Springtime with Twinkle Time" Event
Twinkle Time and Friends brings you into the bright and colorful world of children's entertainment. The 6-person production – starring Twinkle – fuses education, language, arts, and pop culture into the hottest family phenomenon to hit the kids entertainment scene. Twinkle Time makes learning fun and provides a safe environment in which children can learn and grow while also providing a cool pop concert experience for parents.
The "Springtime with Twinkle Time" event will include food trucks, fun, and games – including Decorate and Pot Your Own Plants, life size Jenga, caricatures, and other family friendly activities – including the Twinkle Time and Friends live stage performance. There will also be special treats served for the older "kids at heart."
Director of Development Heather Provost states "We are thrilled to be implementing a slate of fantastic programming events for our younger citizens of the world…including an incredibly innovative summer camp we will be rolling out within the next few weeks, a musical theatre intensive, and exciting live events for the whole family – such as 'Springtime with Twinkle Time'. It is so vitally important to foster imagination and creativity in our youth, and this initiative contributes to that."
According to Colony Artistic Director Barbara Beckley, "Twinkle Time is a delightful kids' entertainer with a diverse and devoted following. Her show is the perfect way to kick off our new and fresh Colony Kids Programming initiative."
Twinkle Time made their first television appearance on FOX LA morning news, which caught the eye of Main Stream Music on Warner Music, which then signed Twinkle to a distribution deal. Twinkle's debut CD "Twinkle Time" was released. Twinkle then released her second CD, "Made In The USA." The album won two Global Music Awards for Best Children's Song ("Made In The USA") and Best Children's Album. Twinkle has partnered with children's clothing retailer Gymboree and Crazy 8, resulting in Twinkle Time music videos streaming in more than 1,200 stores worldwide. In addition, Twinkle was honored when National Council of La Raza (NCLR) asked Twinkle Time to be a brand ambassador and perform for their Family Expo in New Orleans. Twinkle has appeared on CNN, FOX, ABC, Telemundo, Azteca TV, Univison, and KTLA, and was interviewed on LA's #1 radio station, KISS FM. Twinkle Time has played in over 60 cities in front of thousands of kids and families and has celebrity clients such as Gwen Stefani, Will and Jada Smith, Jessica Alba, Carlos Mencia, Hank Azaria and Christina Milian.
Alitzah (Twinkle) began as a child actress on the first Latin show on network TV (Sanchez of Bel Air). She was also lead singer of the popular girl group, Nobody's Angel, on the Hollywood Records label garnering Gold and Platinum records. Emmy-winning songwriter Matthew Gerrard has written the theme for the Twinkle Time show and has co-written all of the songs on Twinkle's first album. He was also the theme song writer for Dora the Explorer, Hannah Montana, and both of Disney's High School Musicals.
There will be two performances, 11 a.m. and 2 pm., with all of the festivities taking place immediately following the first show.
Parking is covered, patrolled, abundant, and free!
For more information and tickets visit http://www.colonytheatre.org
The Colony Theatre
