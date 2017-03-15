News By Tag
Unique Holistic Healing experience, based in Stockton on Tees, UK
Bill Coverdale an energy healer, joins forces with his wife Jan, an accredited Psychotherapist to form the 'Holistic Healing Partnership'.
For many years we have been helping people with physical problems such as migraine headaches, back aches, sports injuries. We have also had great success treating depression and emotional issues. We bring Years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to our work.
Bill ads -
"We work both in the UK and internationally and have had some great results… We have accumulated a vast amount of positive testimonials, for example: "Seeing is believing. I had ME for three years, of which there is no known cure. I was very sleepy, had problems with my balance and became wheel chair bound. After the incredible healing from Bill, my mobility has improved greatly and my energy has increased by 80%. I can now go to the supermarket once again. Family and friends can't believe how well I am". Molly, Middlesbrough"
The Holistic healing practice is held at Ingleby Barwick, Stockton on Tees in the North East of England. Bill also travels out of the area by individual arrangement, and is available for international Skype healing sessions. At the healing appointment, you will be asked to talk about your health issues to assess the best course of action to be taken. During the healing session you may feel a slight tingling sensation, a warm calming feeling, or sometimes you may feel emotional, but relaxed.
For more information please visit: http://www.holistichealingpartnership.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017