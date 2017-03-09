 
News By Tag
* Tms
* Invoice Auditing Services
* Shipping Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madison
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


ClearView Audit Moves Headquarters

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tms
Invoice Auditing Services
Shipping Technology

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Madison - Wisconsin - US

MADISON, Wis. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- CLEARVIEW AUDIT will commence operations at its new corporate headquarters  (6325 Odana Rd., Suite 2000) this Monday March 20. This new office location is located just off of the Beltline Highway in Madison.

The long anticipated move comes as a result of the demand for a higher level of auditing and analytics software technology by shippers and manufacturers than currently offered in the supply chain industry. The new location is 300% larger and current operations and will help to facilitate the operations and technology development of ClearView's cutting edge offering. The newly customized office space has the room to fit ClearView Audit's growing staff and better accommodate the needs of its growing clientele.

ClearView Audit is literally moving up, taking operations from the lower level of 6147 Odana Rd. to the top floor of 6325 Odana Rd. in the same office park. "This latest move is our third move in twenty four months.  Growth of 2210% in year over year revenue is not an easy thing to accommodate," said Brad Hollister, Executive Vice President. ClearView Audit is building new departments and expanding existing ones to facilitate the expansion of new employees and clients alike. ClearView Audit has made tremendous strides in innovation of supply chain visibility technology by redefining functionality and best practices of transportation management system (TMS) software to more effectively handle clients' auditing, logistics, and supply chain needs.  "The legacy systems which dominate the headlines of supply chain technologies will not be able to support the demands of their customers in the future.  We simply do not see any existing technologies in the marketplace with the technological infrastructure nor flexibility to adequately address the needs of tomorrow's supply chains."

The office space provides plenty of room for both the TMS technology development team to constantly improve ClearView Audit's cutting-edge transportation management system and auditing software to simplify the shipping process, and for the expert operations team to improve best practices to their clients' freight and parcel invoice auditing procedures. The result of these improvements for ClearView clients is not only for cost savings, but to apply industry best practices for supply chain optimization and allow for better business decisions as a result of real-time data monitoring.

Amid the rapid growth at ClearView Audit, one thing remains at the forefront; the ClearView customers and early adopters who have helped to drive the innovation which have improved the original vision of providing clients a greater level of shipping efficiency. The employees at ClearView haven not lost sight of its stated mission: to bring clarity and control to every aspect of the shipping process. The move and growth of ClearView Audit reflects its strengths and the effort it puts into providing the best shipping services and TMS technology the industry has to offer.

New Address:

ClearView Audit
6325 Odana Rd.
Madison, WI  53719

ClearView Audit is a leading transportation management system (TMS) technology firm and freight and parcel audit service provider focused on helping companies with annual shipping costs between five million and one hundred million dollars across all modes of transportation.  ClearView helps companies manage their shipping execution and settlement at every stage in the shipping process through its proprietary TMS technology and auditing software capable of handling all modes of shipping alongside other services to aid in logistics management. More information is available on their website http://www.clearviewaudit.com, by email at info@clearviewaudit.com, or by phone at (855) 737-3444.

Contact
ClearView Audit
***@clearviewaudit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@clearviewaudit.com Email Verified
Tags:Tms, Invoice Auditing Services, Shipping Technology
Industry:Shipping
Location:Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share