ClearView Audit Moves Headquarters
The long anticipated move comes as a result of the demand for a higher level of auditing and analytics software technology by shippers and manufacturers than currently offered in the supply chain industry. The new location is 300% larger and current operations and will help to facilitate the operations and technology development of ClearView's cutting edge offering. The newly customized office space has the room to fit ClearView Audit's growing staff and better accommodate the needs of its growing clientele.
ClearView Audit is literally moving up, taking operations from the lower level of 6147 Odana Rd. to the top floor of 6325 Odana Rd. in the same office park. "This latest move is our third move in twenty four months. Growth of 2210% in year over year revenue is not an easy thing to accommodate,"
The office space provides plenty of room for both the TMS technology development team to constantly improve ClearView Audit's cutting-edge transportation management system and auditing software to simplify the shipping process, and for the expert operations team to improve best practices to their clients' freight and parcel invoice auditing procedures. The result of these improvements for ClearView clients is not only for cost savings, but to apply industry best practices for supply chain optimization and allow for better business decisions as a result of real-time data monitoring.
Amid the rapid growth at ClearView Audit, one thing remains at the forefront; the ClearView customers and early adopters who have helped to drive the innovation which have improved the original vision of providing clients a greater level of shipping efficiency. The employees at ClearView haven not lost sight of its stated mission: to bring clarity and control to every aspect of the shipping process. The move and growth of ClearView Audit reflects its strengths and the effort it puts into providing the best shipping services and TMS technology the industry has to offer.
New Address:
ClearView Audit
6325 Odana Rd.
Madison, WI 53719
ClearView Audit is a leading transportation management system (TMS) technology firm and freight and parcel audit service provider focused on helping companies with annual shipping costs between five million and one hundred million dollars across all modes of transportation. ClearView helps companies manage their shipping execution and settlement at every stage in the shipping process through its proprietary TMS technology and auditing software capable of handling all modes of shipping alongside other services to aid in logistics management. More information is available on their website http://www.clearviewaudit.com, by email at info@clearviewaudit.com, or by phone at (855) 737-3444.
Contact
ClearView Audit
***@clearviewaudit.com
End
