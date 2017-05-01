KANSAS CITY, Mo.
March 15, 2017
-- The leaders and members of the Urban Financial Services Coalition (UFSC) will hold its 2017 National Leadership Summit on July 23-29, 2017 in Kansas City, MO at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Members, partners, business and community leaders and governmental officials from across the United States will join this signature event that has been themed, "Strategic Leadership Development & Organizational Sustainability".
The overarching goal of the Summit is to hear from experts how UFSC can best carry out its mission to be the pre-eminent financial services organization that provides professional development programs, supports educational advancement and promotes economic empowerment for its members and minority communities at large. UFSC's leaders, in turn, will strategically incorporate what they learn into the organization's structure and programs. The organization's Mark1 Leadership Development Program will also be offered to develop emerging leaders for the financial services industry. Please visit https://www.ufscnet.com
for details and register for this monumental event.