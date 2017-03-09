Kevin Hayeland's Horror/Comedy "Primitiva" Wraps Principal Photography

The horror/comedy "Primitiva" wrapped principal photography in Cahuita, Costa Rica. The film is directed by Kevin Hayeland and written by Kansas Bowling and Natasha Halevi.

-- The horror/comedy "Primitiva" just wrapped it's principal photography. The cast and crew shot on location in Cahuita, Costa Rica.The film stars Kevin Hayeland as Damien, Sofe Cote as Sonya, Daniel Trujillo as Nate, Sadie Moon as Stella, Parker Love Bowling as Perry, Kalvin Madsen as Kent, and Kansas Bowling as Katrina. The film deals with a group of wealthy travelers who, after performing a sacred ritual in the heart of Costa Rica, find themselves simutaniously losing their minds. The story of mass hysteria features elements of comedy, drama, horror, and romance.The film is written by Kansas Bowling and Natasha Halevi. Bowling and Halevi previously worked together on the film "B.C. Butcher" from Troma Entertainment.The film is directed by Kevin Hayeland, a first time feature director. Hayeland has directed two music videos for the band The Pink Slips and his photography is featured in magazines across the world such as Galore, Flaunt, Damaged, and Autre."Primitiva" is slated for a late 2017 release.