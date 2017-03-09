 
News By Tag
* Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Castle Rock
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


ConCoin: A Much-Needed Solution to a Serious Problem

ConCoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency for the United States prison system
 
 
concoin mailbag
concoin mailbag
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Castle Rock - Colorado - US

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, there has been a substantial amount of media attention focused on many of the problems in federal and state prisons. Much of the attention has been focused on the overcrowding of prisons and the inordinate sentencing lengths for minor, non-violent crimes; however, there is another serious issue in prison all over the country.

A Serious Issue

One of the issues with prison inmates is that they have little trust or regard for the government, particularly related to how their money is stored. Every inmate has a commissary account that is used to purchase goods and services while they're in prison. The issue with the prison commissary is that their funds can be garnished for just about anything, such as paying a fine that they've incurred. Furthermore, inmates aren't able to transfer their funds from one commissary account for another, making it difficult for one inmate to pay another inmate for a good or service unless they're engaging in a barter system.

ConCoin Provides the Solution

Because inmates do not have much oversight regarding how their money is handled inside of a prison, they have been looking for a solution. ConCoin provides the answer. It is the first, decentralized, 100 percent digital currency that provides inmates in prisons across the country with the ability to transfer funds from one prison account to another even if that account isn't in the same prison all in just a few minutes. Furthermore, inmates do not have to worry about the funds in their ConCoin account being garnished or stolen by anybody. No inmate can ever know another inmate's ConCoin balance due to the anonymity associated with the accounts.

The Interest in ConCoin

The program has been tested extensively in numerous situations over the past 24 months and the interest from inmates has been massive. Every inmate understands the numerous problems associated with the current commissary system and is eager to give ConCoin a try. In fact, inmates have written hundreds expressing interest. ConCoin provides a solution to a major problem for inmates nation wide and will change the way money flows through the United States prison system.

http://www.concoins.com

Contact
JC Brown
***@concoin.com
End
Source:ConCoin LLC
Email:***@concoin.com
Tags:Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Industry:Technology
Location:Castle Rock - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share