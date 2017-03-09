ConCoin: A Much-Needed Solution to a Serious Problem

ConCoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency for the United States prison system

concoin mailbag

Contact

JC Brown

***@concoin.com JC Brown

End

-- In recent years, there has been a substantial amount of media attention focused on many of the problems in federal and state prisons. Much of the attention has been focused on the overcrowding of prisons and the inordinate sentencing lengths for minor, non-violent crimes; however, there is another serious issue in prison all over the country.One of the issues with prison inmates is that they have little trust or regard for the government, particularly related to how their money is stored. Every inmate has a commissary account that is used to purchase goods and services while they're in prison. The issue with the prison commissary is that their funds can be garnished for just about anything, such as paying a fine that they've incurred. Furthermore, inmates aren't able to transfer their funds from one commissary account for another, making it difficult for one inmate to pay another inmate for a good or service unless they're engaging in a barter system.Because inmates do not have much oversight regarding how their money is handled inside of a prison, they have been looking for a solution. ConCoin provides the answer. It is the first, decentralized, 100 percent digital currency that provides inmates in prisons across the country with the ability to transfer funds from one prison account to another even if that account isn't in the same prison all in just a few minutes. Furthermore, inmates do not have to worry about the funds in their ConCoin account being garnished or stolen by anybody. No inmate can ever know another inmate's ConCoin balance due to the anonymity associated with the accounts.The program has been tested extensively in numerous situations over the past 24 months and the interest from inmates has been massive. Every inmate understands the numerous problems associated with the current commissary system and is eager to give ConCoin a try. In fact, inmates have written hundreds expressing interest. ConCoin provides a solution to a major problem for inmates nation wide and will change the way money flows through the United States prison system.