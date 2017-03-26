In-Depth Chakra Balancing For You and Your Animals

Vicki Draper with Client Vickie and Desi

Vicki Draper

Vicki Draper

Vicki Draper is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.As a licensed massage practitioner, certified acupressurist and Reiki/Master teacher for people and animals, Vicki likes empowering the animal guardian with tools and techniques to help their pet benefit with optimum health on a regular basis.Vicki is teaching an in-depth chakra balancing class for people and their animals desiring to learn more about chakras, receive healing for their and their animal's chakras and connect with their pets for optimum health, wellness, deeper bonding and family harmony.In-Depth Chakra Balancing for You and Your Animal Class will be held the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 6:00pm Pacific April - October via teleconference and connected through a private Facebook group.First class beginning with Chakra 1: Root Chakra starts Wednesday April 12th 6:00 - 7:00pm Pacific.Each month for 7 months focus on one of the 7 main chakra centers· Opening blocks so you and your animal are living your most vital lives· Healing behavioral and physical issues with your animals· Deepening your communication and connection with your animalHere is one participant's experience:Every time the door opened, Kizzi ran outside into the street. She had been hit twice by cars. And Mary Kay was scared to death knowing that the next time might be the last. Balancing both Mary Kay and Kizzi's chakras has Kizzi happy to stay inside when the door opens and Mary Kay experiences a great relief.Here is another participant's experience:Balancing Kim and her two puppies, Biscuit and Brulee's chakras, has Kim's dogs happy and healthy AND it opened the doors for Kim receiving a big promotion at work and meeting the guy of her dreams who is now her fiancé. Her whole life is flourishing.Class Format:· 7 – 1 hour live teleconference training calls each month featuring a Chakra· 7 – 30 min Q&A sessions supporting your deepest concern with your animal· Receive lecture doc and recording, supplemental videos and handouts· FaceBook group to stay connected throughout the programLicensed human massage practitioners receive 7 CEU credits for attending this class.