 
News By Tag
* Chakra
* Reiki
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bothell
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726

In-Depth Chakra Balancing For You and Your Animals

 
 
Vicki Draper with Client Vickie and Desi
Vicki Draper with Client Vickie and Desi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chakra
Reiki

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Bothell - Washington - US

Subject:
Events

BOTHELL, Wash. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Vicki Draper is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.

As a licensed massage practitioner, certified acupressurist and Reiki/Master teacher for people and animals, Vicki likes empowering the animal guardian with tools and techniques to help their pet benefit with optimum health on a regular basis.

Vicki is teaching an in-depth chakra balancing class for people and their animals desiring to learn more about chakras, receive healing for their and their animal's chakras and connect with their pets for optimum health, wellness, deeper bonding and family harmony.

In-Depth Chakra Balancing for You and Your Animal Class will be held the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 6:00pm Pacific April - October via teleconference and connected through a private Facebook group.

First class beginning with Chakra 1: Root Chakra starts Wednesday April 12th   6:00 - 7:00pm Pacific.

Each month for 7 months focus on one of the 7 main chakra centers

·        Opening blocks so you and your animal are living your most vital lives

·        Healing behavioral and physical issues with your animals

·        Deepening your communication and connection with your animal

Here is one participant's experience:

Every time the door opened, Kizzi ran outside into the street. She had been hit twice by cars.  And Mary Kay was scared to death knowing that the next time might be the last.  Balancing both Mary Kay and Kizzi's chakras has Kizzi happy to stay inside when the door opens and Mary Kay experiences a great relief.

Here is another participant's experience:

Balancing Kim and her two puppies, Biscuit and Brulee's chakras, has Kim's dogs happy and healthy AND it opened the doors for Kim receiving a big promotion at work and meeting the guy of her dreams who is now her fiancé. Her whole life is flourishing.

Class Format:

·         7 – 1 hour live teleconference training calls each month featuring a Chakra

·         7 – 30 min Q&A sessions supporting your deepest concern with your animal

·         Receive lecture doc and recording, supplemental videos and handouts

·         FaceBook group to stay connected throughout the program

Licensed human massage practitioners receive 7 CEU credits for attending this class.

For more information and to register, click

http://www.healingyouranimal.com/ChakraStudyGroup.php

Contact
Vicki Draper
***@healingyouranimal.com
End
Source:Healing You, Healing Your Animal
Email:***@healingyouranimal.com Email Verified
Tags:Massage, Chakra, Reiki
Industry:Pets
Location:Bothell - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Healing Your Animal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share