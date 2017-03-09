News By Tag
Barry University's Master of Biomedical Sciences Program ranked No. 1 in the US
According to GraduatePrograms.com, "Barry University takes the No. 1 spot on our list with a Student Score of 86.41 and a 100 percent recommendation rate."
"It is exciting to see the hard work of the students, faculty and staff pay off. The Barry BMS team remains committed to helping our students achieve their long-term goals," said Dr. John McFadden, dean of Barry University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The list ranks the top eight schools that offer graduate degrees in biomedical sciences. Barry ranked higher than any other prestigious program, including those offered by the University of Pennsylvania and Texas A & M University-College Station.
"After having only been a student in Barry University's master's in biomedical sciences program for one semester, I have not only received a quality education but I have also been challenged academically,"
To read more student reviews, click here.
Media Contact
Jeremy Jones
jerjones@barry.edu
