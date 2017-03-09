 
Barry University's Master of Biomedical Sciences Program ranked No. 1 in the US

 
MIAMI - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Barry University's Master of Biomedical Sciences Program (BMS) has been ranked by GraduatePrograms.com as the No. 1 biomedical sciences graduate program in the country. Barry is one of only two Florida colleges or universities to make the top eight. The program's No. 1 ranking is based on student reviews submitted to the website prior to March 2017.

According to GraduatePrograms.com, "Barry University takes the No. 1 spot on our list with a Student Score of 86.41 and a 100 percent recommendation rate."

"It is exciting to see the hard work of the students, faculty and staff pay off. The Barry BMS team remains committed to helping our students achieve their long-term goals," said Dr. John McFadden, dean of Barry University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences (https://www.barry.edu/health-sciences/).

The list ranks the top eight schools that offer graduate degrees in biomedical sciences. Barry ranked higher than any other prestigious program, including those offered by the University of Pennsylvania and Texas A & M University-College Station.

"After having only been a student in Barry University's master's in biomedical sciences program for one semester, I have not only received a quality education but I have also been challenged academically," said Barry student Katie Preston. "This program allows students to engage in rigorous coursework and studies emulating what first year medical school or dental school students are taking."

To read more student reviews, click here (http://www.graduateprograms.com/schools/barry-university?...).

