Kelley Kronenberg named one of South Florida's "Top Law Firms" in 2017 South Florida Legal Guide
Eight firm attorneys also named to Top Lawyers and Up & Comers Lists
The South Florida Legal Guide is a peer-nominated publication. Lawyers selected must be well-regarded in the legal profession, have several years of experience, and possess a distinguished track record.
Attorney Biographies:
Michael J. Fichtel serves as firm-wide Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his litigation practice, he initiated and orchestrated an overhaul of the firm's business practices and philosophies, resulting in the firm's unprecedented diversification, economic growth, and emergence as a technological leader in the legal industry. Under his leadership, the firm transformed from a statewide firm with limited scope to a comprehensive industry leader.
Howard L. Wander serves as Principal Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of the firm's West Palm Beach office. He has been directly involved in the firm's strategic consultation and growth. Mr. Wander maintains an active Insurance Defense Litigation and trial caseload, focusing on the representation of employers, third-party administrators and insurance carriers. He also handles Property and Casualty claims, and oversees the firm's Property and Casualty Department.
Heath S. Eskalyo is a Principal Partner in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office and serves as the firm's Chief Financial Officer. A Civil Trial Litigator, he focuses his practice on OSHA, Defense Base Act claims, Insurance Fraud, Civil Liability and Construction law. Mr. Eskalyo has also been a driving force in the growth of the firm and oversees its philanthropic efforts.
Karen M. Gilmartin is a Principal Partner, Chief Legal Officer and leads the firm's Miami Lakes office. She focuses her practice on the defense of employers, carriers and self-insureds in the field of Workers' Compensation and Subrogation. She has practiced in this area for 30 years. In 2015, she was inducted into the Workers' Compensation Hall of Fame, a select group of industry professionals who have substantially impacted the Workers' Compensation field. Additionally, Mrs. Gilmartin is certified by the state of Florida to provide continuing education courses for insurance carriers and regularly presents seminars on a wide variety of general legal matters.
Amy Siegel Oran is a Partner in the firm's West Palm Beach office. She focuses her practice exclusively on Workers' Compensation defense, representing employers, insurance carriers, self-insured corporations, third party administrators, and claims servicing agencies. Her background includes extensive experience with all aspects of Litigation and Appellate law.
Steven H. Osber is a Partner in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office and chairs the Commercial Litigation Group. He focuses on complex and general Commercial and Business Litigation, including partnership/
Harold S. Stevens is a Partner in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office. He focuses his practice on the defense of General Liability, Personal Injury, Products Liability, Premises Liability and Construction Defect claims. He is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator.
Daniel F. Tamaroff is a Partner in the firm's West Palm Beach office. He focuses his practice on General Liability, First Party Property Insurance Defense, Commercial Litigation, and Intellectual Property.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
