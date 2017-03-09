News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Professional Burbank Leak Detection Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced its offer of full professional plumbing leak detection services for households and businesses in Burbank, CA. 24-hour emergency service is also available. More information can be found at JMSExpressPlumbing.com.
JMS Express Plumbing utilizes a range of professional leak detection methods and tools to quickly and efficiently discover leaks and will then communicate with the customer the most appropriate course of action to take for repair of the pipe. This professional Burbank leak detection and repair service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.
Those in need of professional leak detection service in Burbank can contact JMS Express Plumbing anytime of the day or night by calling 888-881-9898 or by using the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website, JMSExpressPlumbing.com.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, http://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
Contact
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse