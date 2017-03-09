Dole Packaged Foods Receives 2017 Rose Parade Sweepstakes Trophy in Presentation Event, March 21

Powerful Collaboration Brings Enhanced Hunger Awareness to Ventura County

--Dole Packaged Foods will be accepting its seventh Tournament of Roses float award in a ceremony at its headquarters in Westlake Village on Tuesday March 21. Dole's float, "Spirit of Hawaii," won the Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful parade entry with outstanding floral presentation and design.The "Spirit of Hawaii" float celebrated Dole Packaged Foods' origins in the Hawaiian Islands and honored the state's welcoming culture, unique heritage and unparalleled beauty with a breathtaking floral salute.Dole Packaged Foods is an industry-leader in the development of healthy, convenient packaged fruits and snack products that are closer to nature and help people live long and healthy lives. Their commitment to ensuring universal accessibility to adequate nutrition was demonstrated through their Rose Parade collaboration with the Feeding America network and Bonnie Atmore, President & CEO, FOOD Share of Ventura County.FOOD Share's commitment to solving hunger and Atmore's leadership at the regional and national levels made her the ideal candidate when Dole began the search for an individual who embodied the charitable values of its organization. Dole Packaged Foods recently announced that Atmore will be playing an enhanced role in its philanthropic outreach as the partnership between Dole and FOOD Share for the 2018 Rose Parade and Live on Green event is expanded.Atmore will join Dole Packaged Foods President Brad Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions David Spare, Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet, Chair of Float Entries Pam Knapp, Huerta Quorum President Barbara Cocks, and other members of the Dole and Tournament of Roses leadership teams for the trophy presentation, brief remarks, and photos at the event. Interview opportunities are available.: Tuesday March 21, 11:00am – 12:00pm: Dole Packaged Foods, Main Lobby3059 Townsgate RoadWestlake Village, CA 91361Brad Bartlett, President, Dole Packaged Foods; Lance Tibbet, President, Pasadena Tournament of Roses; Bonnie Atmore, President & CEO, FOOD Share of Ventura County; Barbara Vass, Senior Director of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods; Barbara Cocks, President, Huerta Quorum; David Spare, VP of Marketing and Acquisitions, Dole Packaged Foods; Pam Knapp, Chair, Float Entries; Marty Ordman, VP of Public Relations, Dole Packaged Foods; David Eads, Executive Director & CEO, Pasadena Tournament of Roses.