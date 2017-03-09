 
News By Tag
* Dole Packaged Foods
* Dole Rose Parade Trophy
* Dole Trophy Presentation Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westlake Village
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Dole Packaged Foods Receives 2017 Rose Parade Sweepstakes Trophy in Presentation Event, March 21

Powerful Collaboration Brings Enhanced Hunger Awareness to Ventura County
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dole Packaged Foods
* Dole Rose Parade Trophy
* Dole Trophy Presentation Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Westlake Village - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:          Dole Packaged Foods will be accepting its seventh Tournament of Roses float award in a ceremony at its headquarters in Westlake Village on Tuesday March 21st.  Dole's float, "Spirit of Hawaii," won the Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful parade entry with outstanding floral presentation and design.

         The "Spirit of Hawaii" float celebrated Dole Packaged Foods' origins in the Hawaiian Islands and honored the state's welcoming culture, unique heritage and unparalleled beauty with a breathtaking floral salute.

         Dole Packaged Foods is an industry-leader in the development of healthy, convenient packaged fruits and snack products that are closer to nature and help people live long and healthy lives.  Their commitment to ensuring universal accessibility to adequate nutrition was demonstrated through their Rose Parade collaboration with the Feeding America network and Bonnie Atmore, President & CEO, FOOD Share of Ventura County.

         FOOD Share's commitment to solving hunger and Atmore's leadership at the regional and national levels made her the ideal candidate when Dole began the search for an individual who embodied the charitable values of its organization.  Dole Packaged Foods recently announced that Atmore will be playing an enhanced role in its philanthropic outreach as the partnership between Dole and FOOD Share for the 2018 Rose Parade and Live on Green event is expanded.

         Atmore will join Dole Packaged Foods President Brad Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions David Spare, Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet, Chair of Float Entries Pam Knapp, Huerta Quorum President Barbara Cocks, and other members of the Dole and Tournament of Roses leadership teams for the trophy presentation, brief remarks, and photos at the event.  Interview opportunities are available.

WHEN:          Tuesday March 21st, 11:00am – 12:00pm

WHERE:          Dole Packaged Foods, Main Lobby

         3059 Townsgate Road

         Westlake Village, CA 91361

         https://dolesunshine.com

WHO:   Brad Bartlett, President, Dole Packaged Foods; Lance Tibbet, President, Pasadena Tournament of Roses; Bonnie Atmore, President & CEO, FOOD Share of Ventura County; Barbara Vass, Senior Director of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods; Barbara Cocks, President, Huerta Quorum; David Spare, VP of Marketing and Acquisitions, Dole Packaged Foods; Pam Knapp, Chair, Float Entries; Marty Ordman, VP of Public Relations, Dole Packaged Foods; David Eads, Executive Director & CEO, Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:Dole Packaged Foods
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Dole Packaged Foods, Dole Rose Parade Trophy, Dole Trophy Presentation Event
Industry:Event
Location:Westlake Village - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share