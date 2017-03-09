News By Tag
FLOR/KOR's Summit Connects Miami and Korean Business Leaders
Chang Kyu Kim, Minister Counselor for Trade, Industry and Energy at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the U.S. will provide keynote remarks and PortMiami's director, Juan Kuryla, will provide welcoming remarks. Korea's Honorary Consul General in Miami, Burton Landy, and the director general of the Korea Trade Center Miami (KOTRA) Mr. Myongsoo Kim have been confirmed to attend, while senior state/local officials have been invited to participate.
Korea offers excellent opportunities for Florida companies to do business. Indeed, Korea now offers a very wide range of opportunities for Florida businesses looking for export or other business opportunities there or for Florida organizations and companies seeking inbound investment and import trade opportunities with the country. "Korea has some great opportunities for Florida businesses. We are truly excited about holding the event here in Miami with PortMiami as the host this year. PortMiami has a sister port relationship with Busan Port in Korea and Royal Caribbean is active there as well," commented FLOR/KOR Executive Director, Dave Woodward of Miami.
FLOR/KOR is presenting this year's summit in partnership with PortMiami, which is hosting the event, and with additional support from KOTRA, Enterprise Florida, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the Florida Chamber and the World Trade Center Miami. This important statewide gathering offers unique networking opportunities for those interested in Florida-Korea linkages.
Korea is the world's fifteenth largest economy and the third largest in East Asia. It is also one of Florida's largest trading partners - with over $2.22 billion in bilateral trade in 2015. Some 35 key Korean companies and organizations have chosen to invest in Florida's economy statewide, and Miami has a Korea Trade Center and an Honorary Korean Consulate General. In recent years, Korea has substantially reformed its economy and its private and government sectors. The country has now implemented the Korea-US Free Trade Agreements (KORUS FTA), and is actively investing abroad.
Visit: www.florkor.org.
