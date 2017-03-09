News By Tag
LiceDoctors Launches Its Popular Head Lice Service in Little Rock Arkansas
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service is now available to families in the Little Rock, Arkansas area. The company provides the largest network of professional in-home lice treatment in America.
LiceDoctors (www.licedoctors.com)
Owner Wendy Beck entered the lice profession over 20 years ago. "I saw that patients would come into my husband's medical office and he would prescribe treatment and then we would hear from the client that the chemicals didn't work. After extensive research on head lice, we knew that all-natural treatment was the way to go and our treatments work every time. We are so proud that it has worked on over 300,000 clients!"
The company offers its services in nearly 150 metropolitan areas across America. According to Beck, "We knew it was time to open in Little Rock because we received several calls from families in that area asking if we could come to help them. We are pleased that we have already helped many families in the Little Rock area."
Leslie S. in Little Rock, who has two daughters, reports, "LiceDoctors should be called Life Savers. They came to us when we were desperate for help. The tech was so lovely...could not have been nicer. She worked so hard and got us lice free in under 3 hours. I had the lice myself which made it doubly hard to eliminate our infestation. LiceDoctrs did it for us!"
LiceDoctors service is available seven days per week by appointment and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated, LiceDoctors is the only lice treatment service in Arkansas with a medical doctor on staff. The servie has an A rating with the BBB.
In Arkansas technicians make house calls to Beebey, Benton, Conway, East End, England, Gibson, Gravel Ridge, Greenbrier, Haskell, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Lonoke, Lowell, Malvern, Maumelle,Murray, North Little Rock, Parkers-Iron Springs, Perryville, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Shannon Hills, Sheridan, Sherwood, Stuttgart, and many other areas.
LiceDoctors can be reached from 7 am to midnight every night at 501-404-5511 or on the web at http://www.licedoctors.com/
