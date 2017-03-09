 
News By Tag
* lice Little Rock
* lice treatment Arkansas
* Lice Removal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

LiceDoctors Launches Its Popular Head Lice Service in Little Rock Arkansas

LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service is now available to families in the Little Rock, Arkansas area. The company provides the largest network of professional in-home lice treatment in America.
 
 
LiceDoctorsLogoFinal
LiceDoctorsLogoFinal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
lice Little Rock
lice treatment Arkansas
Lice Removal

Industry:
Family

Location:
Little Rock - Arkansas - US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Head lice are a source of aggravation for families all across America. Fortunately for families, there is a simple solution to the lice outbreak problem: LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service. Parents who try to treat these creatures on their own often reach the height of frustration and are relieved to find that there is professional service that comes right to their home.

LiceDoctors (www.licedoctors.com) offers screening, diagnosis and treatment services for people dealing with head lice. Technicians use all natural treatments to get rid of even the most persistent cases and the treatment comes with a full guarantee.

Owner Wendy Beck entered the lice profession over 20 years ago.  "I saw that patients would come into my husband's medical office and he would prescribe treatment and then we would hear from the client that the chemicals didn't work. After extensive research on head lice, we knew that all-natural treatment was the way to go and our treatments work every time. We are so proud that it has worked on over 300,000 clients!"

The company offers its services in nearly 150 metropolitan areas across America. According to Beck, "We knew it was time to open in Little Rock because we received several calls from families in that area asking if we could come to help them. We are pleased that we have already helped many families in the Little Rock area."

Leslie S. in Little Rock, who has two daughters, reports, "LiceDoctors should be called Life Savers. They came to us when we were desperate for help. The tech was so lovely...could not have been nicer. She worked so hard and got us lice free in under 3 hours. I had the lice myself which made it doubly hard to eliminate our infestation. LiceDoctrs did it for us!"

LiceDoctors service is available seven days per week by appointment and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated,  LiceDoctors is the only lice treatment service in Arkansas with a medical doctor on staff. The servie has an A rating with the BBB.

In Arkansas technicians make house calls to Beebey, Benton, Conway, East End, England, Gibson, Gravel Ridge, Greenbrier, Haskell, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Lonoke, Lowell, Malvern, Maumelle,Murray, North Little Rock, Parkers-Iron Springs, Perryville, Pine Bluff,  Searcy, Shannon Hills, Sheridan, Sherwood, Stuttgart, and many other areas.

LiceDoctors can be reached from 7 am to midnight every night at 501-404-5511 or on the web at http://www.licedoctors.com/arkansas.html

Contact
LiceDoctors
***@gmail.com
End
Source:LiceDoctors
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:lice Little Rock, lice treatment Arkansas, Lice Removal
Industry:Family
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LiceDoctors Head Lice Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share