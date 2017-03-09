 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Office
* Bank
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Washington Federal Signs Long-term, 9,793 SF Lease at Scottsdale Spectrum

 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington Federal signed a 10-year, 9,793 SF lease at Scottsdale Spectrum, 6720 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. Lease commencement is scheduled for Q3 2017.

Lee & Associates Principals Adam Tolson and Jim Watkins represented the landlord, Globe Corporation, Scottsdale. Glenn Smigiel of CBRE procured Washington Federal., Seattle, WA.

Washington Federal has 238 branches in the 9 western states and 31 branches in Arizona. This move to the regional headquarters coincides with the 100th anniversary of Washington Federal.

Built in 1998, Scottsdale Spectrum is comprised of three Class A office buildings featuring an on-site cafe, fitness center and lush corporate campus environment. The property enjoys a prestigious Scottsdale Road address, bordering the Town of Paradise Valley and directly adjacent to the $2 billion Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley Resort, currently under construction.

For more information:

ADAM TOLSON | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3771; atolson@leearizona.com

JIM WATKINS | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3760; jwatkins@leearizona.com

http://www.lee-associates.com/arizona

About Us:

For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Office, Bank
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates Arizona News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share