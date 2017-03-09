Washington Federal Signs Long-term, 9,793 SF Lease at Scottsdale Spectrum

Contact

-- Washington Federal signed a 10-year, 9,793 SF lease at Scottsdale Spectrum, 6720 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. Lease commencement is scheduled for Q3 2017.Lee & Associates Principals Adam Tolson and Jim Watkins represented the landlord, Globe Corporation, Scottsdale. Glenn Smigiel of CBRE procured Washington Federal., Seattle, WA.Washington Federal has 238 branches in the 9 western states and 31 branches in Arizona. This move to the regional headquarters coincides with the 100th anniversary of Washington Federal.Built in 1998, Scottsdale Spectrum is comprised of three Class A office buildings featuring an on-site cafe, fitness center and lush corporate campus environment. The property enjoys a prestigious Scottsdale Road address, bordering the Town of Paradise Valley and directly adjacent to the $2 billion Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley Resort, currently under construction.ADAM TOLSON | PRINCIPAL602.954.3771;atolson@leearizona.comJIM WATKINS | PRINCIPAL602.954.3760;jwatkins@leearizona.comFor over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.