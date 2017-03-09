News By Tag
New Fiber Optic LC Simplex Switch to Backup Fiber Optic Data Links
The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port.
The Model 6316 features all fiber signals that are switched via break-before-
The LC Simplex female connectors labeled A and B, allow quick connection to any one of two LC Fiber Optic Interface Devices from one LC Simplex female connector labeled COMMON. One front panel pushbutton allows local switching. There is no remote control for this switch.
The Front panel LED's of the Model 6316 display present position and power status. The switch maintains position and continues to pass data during power loss. The switch will also power up in the last known position. The Model 6316 switches to backup fiber optic data link, quickly and easily - Ideal for fallback applications!
For more information on the Model 6316, including application diagrams, visit the product webpage at: http://www.electrostandards.com/
Custom length, rigorously tested and certified LC fiber optic cables are also available for your switch installation. To speak with one of our Technical Sales Representatives call 401-943-1164, eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or www.ElectroStandards.com.
Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790, Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
Electro Standards Laboratories
Tina Corticelli
