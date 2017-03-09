 
March 2017
New Fiber Optic LC Simplex Switch to Backup Fiber Optic Data Links

The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port.
 
 
CRANSTON, R.I. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Electro Standards Laboratories introduces QuickSwitch® Model 6316 to its line-up of Fiber Optic Switches.  The Model 6316 is a Single Channel LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows the sharing of a single port interface device among two other devices.  This fiber switch adds flexibility to IT platforms and networks and is ideal for switching data to multiple displays, billboards and signs.

The Model 6316 features all fiber signals that are switched via break-before-make MEMS-based mirror/prism switch technology and supports Gigabit data rates. The LC Simplex ports are comprised of Single mode, 9/125 micron fiber and support a wavelength of 1310 nm &1500 nm.  The switch ports are transparent to all data with optical data throughput scalability.

The LC Simplex female connectors labeled A and B, allow quick connection to any one of two LC Fiber Optic Interface Devices from one LC Simplex female connector labeled COMMON. One front panel pushbutton allows local switching.  There is no remote control for this switch.

The Front panel LED's of the Model 6316 display present position and power status.  The switch maintains position and continues to pass data during power loss. The switch will also power up in the last known position. The Model 6316 switches to backup fiber optic data link, quickly and easily - Ideal for fallback applications!

For more information on the Model 6316, including application diagrams, visit the product webpage at: http://www.electrostandards.com/ProductDetail/?productid=...

Custom length, rigorously tested and certified LC fiber optic cables are also available for your switch installation. To speak with one of our Technical Sales Representatives call 401-943-1164, eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or www.ElectroStandards.com.

Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790, Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com

Electro Standards Laboratories
Tina Corticelli
***@lab.electrostandards.com
