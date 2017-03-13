 
Industry News





Graft Sport Announces Launch On Amazon USA

Graft Sport announces the Official Launch of their Classic Pro Series Slackline Kit on the Amazon USA marketplace
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Graft Sport is excited to announce the launch of the Classic Pro Slackline Kit, an all-in-one kit created for beginners and experienced slackliners alike that includes everything needed to get slacklining like a pro.

The official launch date for the Classic Pro Kit is 13/03/2017. Graft Sport affirm the Classic Pro Kit is built to last for years, including their top-rated X-Summit Ratchet and lightweight, multi-threaded webbing designed to resist stress under the most extreme conditions with a break strength of 4 TONS.

The All-New 2017 Graft Sport Pro Slackline Kit includes 1 Graft Sport 50ft slackline with our top rated X•Summit ratchet (cover included), 1 50ft training line with ratchet, carrying bag, instructional guide, and 2 bonus tree protectors.

You can now find their product on Amazon USA, visit their website graftsport.com and follow them on multiple social media platforms including facebook, instagram and twitter to join their community and keep up to date.

"We have worked so hard to bring this whole kit to life because we know it brings the best value available on the market. Our company is about standing strong, taking challenges head on and creating a passionate life of adventure. We believe we can all do this by getting outside and having fun while building skills and challenging ourselves. And we are really confident that the slackline and outdoor communities will love the Classic Pro Series Kit." – COO, Graft Sport.

Visit us at https://www.graftsport.com/

View us on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Graft-Sport-Complete-Slackline-Pro...
