Sisters In Service Events In Los Angeles & Chicago Honor Service of NPHC Sororities
ur sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho for their commitment to community service and improving the human condition for families and individuals across the country.
Sisters In Service events are being held on Friday, May 5 in Beverly Hills, CA at The Peninsula and on Friday, May 12 in Chicago, IL at The Peninsula.
This event is in partnership with CBS television and local CBS affiliates KCBS television in Los Angeles and WBBM Television in Chicago.
The host for each event is Sheryl Underwood, co-host of THE TALK on CBS; Founder and CEO of Pack Rat Foundation For Education and 23rd International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. In addition to her over 3 million television viewers, Underwood is heard daily on 96 Sheryl Underwood Radio affiliates all across the country and in the U. S. Virgin Islands.
Erna Foushee, Executive Director of PRFFE says, "Sisters In Service" is a very special event that allows us the chance to acknowledge the women of the four NPHC sororities for their commitment to community service and the work they do everyday to make communities better. As a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, I am grateful that our PRFFE founder, Sheryl Underwood, who is also 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta, will be the host at each event. You don't want to miss this special opportunity to meet Sheryl in person! People see her everyday on THE TALK. They see her on the soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful, and they hear her everyday on SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO, now everyone at these events can see and chat with her in person, in both Beverly Hills on May 5 and Chicago on May 12. We're all going to be taking lots of pictures and posting to social media." She adds, "We're also inviting other celebrities, especially those who are members of the Greek community, local community leaders, corporate representatives and everyone who supports community service."
Tickets are available online at http://www.packratfoundationforeducation.org/
Attire
It will be an energetic, fun, celebratory evening. The dress for all sorority members is 1960's attire in their sorority colors; that could mean pencil skirts and white gloves or dashikis and afros. Non-sorority guests, men included, are asked to wear all black 1960's attire.
According to Underwood, "In addition to having a lot of fun, we are going to honor the dedicated work of the four sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and enjoy some social time networking. I'm inviting the general public, and all NPHC members, to join me in Beverly Hills and in Chicago as we fellowship with those doing good in the neighborhood. I'd like to thank CBS and their local affiliates for their support of this event." She adds, "There's going to be music, photos, fun and celebration. We're asking everyone to dress in 60's attire and come ready to have a good time."
"Sisters In Service" is one way that Pack Rat Foundation For Education, Inc. shines the light on sororities for their commitment to community service and to making communities better.
Los Angeles and Chicago are the first locations for "Sisters In Service." Be sure to watch for the announcement of other cities that will hold "Sisters In Service" events.
To buy tickets or to sign up for information and updates visit http://www.packratfoundationforeducation.org/
About Pack Rat Foundation for Education
Pack Rat Foundation for Education (a California 501(c)3 organization)
Pack Rat Foundation For Education, Inc. is a California 501(c)3 and makes no profit from these events.
