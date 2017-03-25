 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Crooked Politics in Northwest Indiana

Local author Jerry Davich will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Crooked Politics in Northwest Indiana

Local author Jerry Davich will be available to sign copies of book

Defined by a tangled web of deception for more than a century, Northwest Indiana's political culture involved secret handshakes, tapped phone calls, backroom deals and murder. Found submerged in his car with a rock on the gas pedal, city official Babe Lopez's execution-style murder rocked East Chicago. Shot and killed at a political fundraiser, power broker Jay Given's murder occurred while four hundred guests mingled in a neighboring room. Former Lake Station mayor Keith Soderquist stole thousands of dollars from his reelection campaign and the city's food pantry account to gamble at local casinos.

Author Jerry Davich explores the hidden political scandals and highly publicized court cases of public servants once sworn to serve and protect.

Highlights from the book include:

·         For more than a century, Northwest Indiana residents have had a deep animosity - and an even deeper fascination - with the Calumet region's infamous politicians, elected officials and public office holders who've been convicted of public corruption.

·         It's a lengthy, shameful list of shady, crooked and, ultimately, disgraced politicians who have lost public trust through their dirty deeds.

·         Bribes, kickbacks, money laundering, corruption, indictments, convictions - these are just a few shameful terms that are all too familiar to Northwest Indiana citizens regarding their elected public officials.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Books-A-Million

2060 Southlake Mall, Space 704

Merrillville, IN 46410

When:  Saturday, March 25th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
