Peabody Real Estate names Alexandria Cornelio as Manager of its new office in Boston's North End
Peabody Real Estate, a full-service firm handling all aspects of residential and commercial real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Peabody Properties, today announced the appointment of Alexandria Cornielo of Boston's Back Bay as Office Manager of their 145 Commercial Street location in Boston's North End.
In this role, Cornelio will work with broker/owner Karen Fish-Will and assist with the day-to-day operations of the new agency. Prior to joining Peabody Real Estate, Cornelio was a Marketing Associate at UDR, a firm specializing in apartment communities throughout the United States. Her responsibilities included leasing at 100 Pier 4 in Boston's Seaport District, where she completed the lease-up of 369 apartments in nine months. Prior to that, she was affiliated with another property management firm in the Boston market. She has held her real estate salesperson's license for the past seven months.
Cornelio, a native of Woburn where her family still lives, earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Hartford College. During her undergraduate days, she had the opportunity to study international business in Florence, Italy, and spent four months in Europe.
Her family still lives in Woburn; she, her parents and a younger brother have called Woburn home for many years. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Cornelio said, "It's great to be a part of Peabody Real Estate and to help launch this new office. Boston is such an exciting place and a strong real estate market. With the strong backing of all the Peabody Properties experience including property management, sales and leasing, we are all looking forward to becoming a key part of the North End and Greater Boston real estate market."
Karen Fish-Will, President and CEO of Peabody Properties, Inc., said, "We are pleased to welcome Alex as we launch this new affiliate of our 40+year old company. We look forward to offering our commercial and residential customers second-to-none service and are excited to add this component to what we offer in the market."
About Peabody Real Estate
Peabody Real Estate is an affiliate of Peabody Properties, a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 12,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. The firm's newest affiliate, Peabody Real Estate, serves the residential and commercial real estate needs of the Greater Boston market, and is an outgrowth of the firm's considerable work in the development, leasing and management of both affordable and market-rate housing. Peabody Real Estate maintains offices at 145 Commercial Street, Boston, MA. For additional information, please visit www.peabodyre.com. Its parent firm, Peabody Properties, maintains offices at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA, and also has offices in New Jersey and Florida.
Photo courtesy of Lindsay Connors Photography.
