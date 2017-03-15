#Loneliness: Award-Winning Book the Antidote Against 'Virus' of Modern Age, Empowering Readers to Redefine Themselves in the Midst of Adversity

Enabling readers to overcome the adversity, anxiety and stagnancy likely blighting their lives, Tony Jeton Selimi truly breaks new ground in a volume that received a Finalist Award in the 2016 International Book Contest and recently appeared on the Brian Tracey show for ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "#Loneliness highlights the dangers of failing to face up to loneliness as a growing human condition which could threaten the very existence of mankind."