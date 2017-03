Loneliness: Award-Winning Book the Antidote Against 'Virus' of Modern Age, Empowering Readers to Redefine Themselves in the Midst of Adversity

Enabling readers to overcome the adversity, anxiety and stagnancy likely blighting their lives, Tony Jeton Selimi truly breaks new ground in a volume that received a Finalist Award in the 2016 International Book Contest and recently appeared on the Brian Tracey show for ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "#Loneliness highlights the dangers of failing to face up to loneliness as a growing human condition which could threaten the very existence of mankind."

1 2 3 4 5 Darshana Ubl with Tony J Selimi Brian Tracy with Tony Jeton Selimi #Loneliness Dr John Demartini Tony Jeton Selimi #Loneliness Book Launch Timea Van der Molen Reading #Loneliness

-- In a world where billions of people can interact at just a moment's notice, it will come as a shock to many to learn that loneliness is an epidemic more rampant and destructive than at any point in history. In fact, almost everyone faces adversity from loneliness that causes them some degree of depression, anxiety or diminished self-esteem. Research is showing us that loneliness impacts our health in a greater way than smoking or obesity.A survey by Mental Health Foundation found that in the UK one in ten of us feels lonely often and 48 per cent of people think we are getting lonelier in general. Britain has even been voted the loneliness capital of Europe. A recent analysis of studies indicates that loneliness increases mortality risk by 26%.It's a subject that has fascinated human behavioural and cognition expert Tony Jeton Selimi for years, inspiring him to dive deeper into loneliness than anyone else, and producing the award-winning book '#Loneliness:The Virus of The Modern Age.'"Loneliness not only disintegrates peoples' mental and physical health, but also infects their genome and leads to multiple changes, while painting a dark and negative picture of the world around them," explains the author, who is on a unique mission to help 1 billion people awaken their heart's infinite wisdom.Critics agree, receiving the volume with critical acclaim. For example, singer-songwriter Laurie Cagno comments, "Tony reveals how inner discord creates our deceptive loneliness, which is spontaneously appearing around the world in the form of war, illness, high divorce rates, financial crisis, and so much more. A life manual that shows us how to extract wisdom from every life adversity to become more balanced, mindful, and heart centered."Many authorities from around the world have endorsed the book. Dr. John Demartini, international best-selling author and expert in human behaviour calls it "A balm for the restless soul yearning for connection, freedom, and love in the desert of emptiness.""#Loneliness:The Virus of The Modern Age" By Tony Jeton SelimiHardcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781504344012Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781504343992E-Book | 238 pages | ISBN 9781504344005Available in print, digital and in Audio Formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Kindle, iTunes, and Audible.Get it on Amazon: http://amzn.to/ 2eYr0g5 Audio Book: http://www.cdbaby.com/ cd/tonyjetonselimi8 Get it on iTunes: http://bit.ly/ LonelinessiTunes Book's Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=8JJ22ZxNYAQ Book's Official Launch video: https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list= PLVnwMbCrDIA7Hw9Yrg... For review copies or interview requests, contact:Tel: 1-877-407-4847 ; Fax: 812-961-3133Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com (When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)Email: info@tonyselimi.com Telephone: +44 206 240 8888Tony Jeton Selimi is a #1Amazon best-selling author, speaker, human behaviour expert internationally known as The See-Through coach. He specializes in assisting owners of 6 to 9 figure businesses find solutions to their personal and business problems, accelerate their learning, and achieve excellence in all of the eight key areas of life: Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Physical, Business, Money, Relationship and Love.Tony is known for creating amazing transformation and leaving his clients feeling energised, inspired, empowered, peaceful, aligned and reconnected to their infinite wisdom of love.To read more about Tony please go to: http://tonyselimi.com