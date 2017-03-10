News By Tag
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Board Welcomes New Chairwoman Susie Jones-Szoldra, LCSW, Of DaVita, Inc
The board of directors of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury, Conn., is welcoming their second chairwoman, Mrs. Susie Jones-Szoldra, LCSW, of Plymouth, wiith DaVita Inc.'s Greater Waterbury Dialysis group
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. is dedicated to building relationships with people while providing them with the basics of daily living needs. "Our organization,"
We partner with churches, social service agencies, private and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities."
"Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. continues to steadily expand and grow," continued Carabetta, "and our organization's stability and growth are dependent in part on a strong, community-minded board of directors guided by knowledgeable individuals such as Susie Jones-Szoldra who are active and well-known in the Greater Waterbury area. As our organization grows so does our need to maintain our volunteer board of directors with prominent individuals from different professions throughout the region."
Susie Jones-Szoldra, formerly secretary and vice chair of Acts 4 Ministry, commented at the organization's annual meeting on March 13, "As the newly appointed chairwoman of the Acts 4 Ministry Board of Directors, I am honored and humbled by the confidence shown in me by our board leadership. Every day we are reminded of the need for the services of Acts 4 Ministry in our community and how that need is growing. To receive, process and share the resources that are donated, we need to perform the organization's tasks to provide exceptional care to all who need our services. Acts 4 is blessed to have the partnerships from individuals and local businesses."
"I'm excited about the board's goal of increasing fund development to continue to grow services in our community. My goal for Acts 4 is to lead the board as a collaborative group to increase our support for those in our community who are in circumstances beyond their control, and those who need our empathy and compassion."
An Acts 4 Ministry board member for the past two years, Susie Jones-Szoldra is a native of Alabama who has been employed in the medical social work arena for the past 23 years. She earned her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of West Florida, and her master's degree in clinical social work from Florida State University. She has held her clinical social work license for the past 8 years and has worked in the Waterbury region for 18 years, 9 of which have been with DaVita Greater Waterbury Dialysis.
"My greatest job satisfaction is helping my patients whom I consider to be an extension of my own family," remarked Jones-Szoldra, mother of two grown daughters and three grandsons in Alabama ranging in age from 6 to 15 years. "I look out for my patients, advocate for them, pray for them and cry when they struggle with the emotional trials of chronic kidney failure and the life support required for their survival."
From the operational perspective of her position with DaVita Greater Waterbury Dialysis, Jones-Szoldra's responsibilities include patient service coordination, leadership, teammate development and education. She stated that she, "Receives a great deal of satisfaction supporting my corporate leadership in their goal of patient quality care, teammate support, corporate financial success and community partnership development such as that we hold with Acts 4 Ministry, Inc."
Additional members of the Acts 4 Ministry Board of Directors are Peter Damore of Wolcott, a business project manager with Cigna insurance; Timothy Blankenship of Southington with Ameriprise Financial; Luke Florian of Southington with Freedom Property Holdings, LLC; James Zoldy of Goshen with Halsey Associates, Diane Teixeira of Naugatuck with Ion Bank; and Angela Holmes of Waterbury with Waterbury Hospital.
To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., and a listing of tax-deductible donation needs, visit www.acts4.net or contact Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta at 203-574-2287 or via email to executivedirector@
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director
203-574-2287
exectivedirector@
