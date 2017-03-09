News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Carbon Crusher is a Complete Fuel System Cleaner from E-ZOIL
"Carbon Crusher is formulated especially for high pressure common rail fuel systems to remove deposits that can reduce fuel economy and to dissolve asphaltenes that plug fuel filters," said E-ZOIL vice president Christopher Miller. "Carbon Crusher increases power, reduces diesel particulate filter (DPF) regeneration and stabilizes fuel for prolonged use."
Carbon Crusher contains state-of-the-
Carbon Crusher includes a heavy-duty lubricant that increases lubricity and reduces fuel system component failure. The product also increases cetane. Higher cetane helps diesel fuel to ignite faster which makes the engine run better.
Carbon Crusher is available from authorized E-ZOIL distributors in 8- and 16-ounce bottles, a 1-gallon bottle and a 5-gallon pail. An 8-ounce bottle can treat 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Carbon Crusher works best when it is added before filling a tank of fuel.
E-ZOIL performance additives are formulated for today's ultra-low sulfur diesel and biodiesel blends. The company's products meet all emission standards, will not plug DPFs and provide added protection for diesel-powered equipment.
For more information on E-ZOIL, phone 716-213-0106 or visit www.ezoil.com.
Image attached
About E-ZOIL
Founded in 1980 with headquarters near Buffalo, New York, E-ZOIL manufactures a complete line of performance-
For further product information, contact:
Christopher Miller, Vice President
E-ZOIL Products, Inc.
716-213-0106
cjmiller@ezoil.com
For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com
Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse