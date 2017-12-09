News By Tag
Southern Fort Wayne's Hottest Event Venue
The Eden Invites The Public to Their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
WHAT: Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony
WHEN: April 15nd 2017, 12:00PM-4:00PM
WHERE: The Eden Property, 14013 Emanuel Rd. Hoagland IN 46745
After 4 months of renovations from the previously known Quixote Hills, The Eden will open their doors to the public with an ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event on April 15th between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Special event vendors Mad Anthony, Shigs in Pit, Bakerstreet, The Hoppy Gnome, Calatblu, Conrad Catering, Remember When Photography, Summity City Rentals, Dallich Entertainment, and Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain will provide guests with samples and quality service. The Eden will serve cocktails, wine, craft, and domestic brews throughout the open house.
About the Company:
Quixote Hills was sold to D&D Investment Group in December of 2016, later renamed The Eden. The Eden is invested in bringing life back to the former event facility by hosting several different types of private and promotional events. "We are excited for the new adventures that are yet to come here at The Eden. There are great opportunities of growth and advancement within the community and cannot wait to be a part of the each celebration held here at The Eden" said Stephanie Davis, owner of The Eden.
Cayli Hart
cayli@theeden.biz
