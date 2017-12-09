Southern Fort Wayne's Hottest Event Venue

The Eden Invites The Public to Their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Cayli Hart

cayli@theeden.biz

--The EdenGrand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremonyApril 152017, 12:00PM-4:00PMThe Eden Property, 14013 Emanuel Rd. Hoagland IN 46745After 4 months of renovations from the previously known Quixote Hills, The Eden will open their doors to the public with an ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event on April 15between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Special event vendors Mad Anthony, Shigs in Pit, Bakerstreet, The Hoppy Gnome, Calatblu, Conrad Catering, Remember When Photography, Summity City Rentals, Dallich Entertainment, and Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain will provide guests with samples and quality service. The Eden will serve cocktails, wine, craft, and domestic brews throughout the open house.Quixote Hills was sold to D&D Investment Group in December of 2016, later renamed The Eden. The Eden is invested in bringing life back to the former event facility by hosting several different types of private and promotional events. "We are excited for the new adventures that are yet to come here at The Eden. There are great opportunities of growth and advancement within the community and cannot wait to be a part of the each celebration held here at The Eden" said Stephanie Davis, owner of The Eden.