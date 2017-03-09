Downtown Clearwater and the Scientology Information Center to Celebrate March Blast Friday Concert

The Manager of the Scientology Information Center invites the community to visit the Information Center in downtown Clearwater during Clearwater's Monthly Blast Friday concert on Cleveland Street on March 31st, 2017 between 5 and 10pm.

Scientology Information Center Open House during Blast Friday Concert

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

End

-- "Some 3,000 visitors visit the Blast Friday concerts in downtown Clearwater to hear the featured bands, enjoy themselves or just see what's in the area. Many take the opportunity to visit the Information Center for the Church of Scientology to find out for themselves what Scientology is," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.The Center houses a gallery of audio-visual displays with some 400 videos allowing guests a self-guided tour and showing basic Scientology beliefs, information on L. Ron Hubbard, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs.One guest said after his visit, "Thank you for your time and for answering my questions. It was very interesting information."The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.In July 2015, the Church fully restored the historic Clearwater Building and re-opened it as the Scientology Information Center for the community.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo caption: Guests visiting the Scientology Information Center during the Blast Friday Concert Open House taking the opportunity to look around and ask questions about Scientology.