News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
USA Ice Hockey Captain Meghan Duggan Connects directly with Fans on Like A Pro
Earlier today, team captain Meghan Duggan announced that the USA Team would not be participating in the IIHF World Championships in Michigan at the end of March. "We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought,"
Being a part of Like A Pro gives Meghan Duggan and other professional athletes and Olympians the opportunity to have an authentic, unfiltered relationship with the fans. Some athletes identify and offer for purchase the same gear and apparel that they use directly from their profiles. Other athletes use Like A Pro as the place where they can easily talk about causes they support, which oftentimes are not a part of the stats-driven narrative in traditional sports media. One of Meghan's favorite items available for purchase within her profile is her 40 ounce Mobot (http://bit.ly/
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse