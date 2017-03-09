 
Industry News





USA Ice Hockey Captain Meghan Duggan Connects directly with Fans on Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced recently that US women's national team ice hockey standout Meghan Duggan is now a part of the Like A Pro ecosystem.  Duggan, who has represented the USA team in several World Cups as well as the 2010 Winter Olympics, currently plays for the Boston Pride in the National Women's Hockey League.  Prior to being drafted into the pros, Duggan was a standout at the University of Wisconsin.

Earlier today, team captain Meghan Duggan announced that the USA Team would not be participating in the IIHF World Championships in Michigan at the end of March.  "We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought," stated Duggan.  She also posted on her Instagram account about the decision.

Being a part of Like A Pro gives Meghan Duggan and other professional athletes and Olympians the opportunity to have an authentic, unfiltered relationship with the fans.  Some athletes identify and offer for purchase the same gear and apparel that they use directly from their profiles.  Other athletes use Like A Pro as the place where they can easily talk about causes they support, which oftentimes are not a part of the stats-driven narrative in traditional sports media.  One of Meghan's favorite items available for purchase within her profile is her 40 ounce Mobot (http://bit.ly/2mOYQdo) Water Bottle.

IIHF World Championship, Usa Hockey, Boycott
Sports
Denver - Colorado - United States
Services
