A Women's History Month Town Hall Meeting: Sister to Sister

A Conversation about women enriching their lives by supporting and enjoying each other. leaning in rather than leaning out.
 
fabulous indigo cover
MIRAMAR, Fla. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A town hall meeting with a simple purpose, for women to discuss how the can better enjoy life through stepping back from all they do and enjoy each other more.  The end result is have a more enriched life with and through the support of sister friends.   The idea is behind  the age old idea of women pushing and pulling to get to the top, the ole glass ceiling.group came together at Priscilla Dames' FABULOUS themed gathering to celebrate 'us'. It is a diverse group of business owners, elected officials, retirees, millennials, artists, and others that encompass several states. FABULOUS is a group of women with a simple purpose: to support each other with a positive heart and open mind.   indigoLife magazine publisher, Dr. Alicia Ritchey, found interest in Fabulous' move to build community which mirrors that of the magazine. Based in Georgia, indigoLife's mission is based on inclusive community building that uplifts, empowers and transforms with a focus on sustaining relationships.

The format of the town hall meeting will be similar to that of a talk show allowing guests with official titles to share how they support women within their roles. The host's sister friends will give history, activities and explain how they have been able to sustain relationships overtime. Guests include Michelle Hollinger, Publisher of Sisterhood Magazine, Lourdes Diaz, Executive of  Telemundo Television and Ferial Youakim of By Ferial.

Sister friends include Lynda Harris and DeAnne Conelly  Graham both Chairpersons of Women Business Councils and Stephanie Clark.

Maryel Epps will sing while May Reign will grace the guests with her spoken word.

A complimentary Happy Hour provided by Gulfstream Park will wrap up the evening for the town hall guests.

Though Fabulous is an online, closed group that began with 63 attendees to a birthday party, its numbers have exceeded 100 members.

About Priscilla Dames

Priscilla Dames, Founder of Wingspan Seminars and Fabulous, specializes in strengthening relationships through while creating positive environments.  She is a certified  trainer in conflict resolution, mediator, and a member of the national and Florida state crisis teams. Her quests and topics of interest include supporting women in their quest for life.  She speaks and has released ' How to Survive When Your Ship is sinking at an international women's conference in Chicago, Illinois. For scheduling training or for a speaking engagement, please call 305-804-4627  or go to www.wingspanseminars.net.

