A Women's History Month Town Hall Meeting: Sister to Sister
A Conversation about women enriching their lives by supporting and enjoying each other. leaning in rather than leaning out.
The format of the town hall meeting will be similar to that of a talk show allowing guests with official titles to share how they support women within their roles. The host's sister friends will give history, activities and explain how they have been able to sustain relationships overtime. Guests include Michelle Hollinger, Publisher of Sisterhood Magazine, Lourdes Diaz, Executive of Telemundo Television and Ferial Youakim of By Ferial.
Sister friends include Lynda Harris and DeAnne Conelly Graham both Chairpersons of Women Business Councils and Stephanie Clark.
Maryel Epps will sing while May Reign will grace the guests with her spoken word.
A complimentary Happy Hour provided by Gulfstream Park will wrap up the evening for the town hall guests.
Though Fabulous is an online, closed group that began with 63 attendees to a birthday party, its numbers have exceeded 100 members.
About Priscilla Dames
Priscilla Dames, Founder of Wingspan Seminars and Fabulous, specializes in strengthening relationships through while creating positive environments. She is a certified trainer in conflict resolution, mediator, and a member of the national and Florida state crisis teams. Her quests and topics of interest include supporting women in their quest for life. She speaks and has released ' How to Survive When Your Ship is sinking at an international women's conference in Chicago, Illinois. For scheduling training or for a speaking engagement, please call 305-804-4627 or go to www.wingspanseminars.net.
Media Contact
Wingspan Seminars LLC
Priscilla B Dames, CEO
305-804-4627
***@wingspanseminars.net
