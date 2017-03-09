Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Corredor, Husseini & Snedaker, P.A as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Corredor, Husseini & Snedaker, P.A as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Corredor, Husseini & Snedaker, P.A. as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Corredor, Husseini & Snedaker, P.A. will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.We are an established and respected Miami law firm, dedicated to protecting the rights of both individuals and business entities that have been wrongfully denied payment of claims by insurance companies. The firm's business is also geared at protecting the rights of individuals that have been injured due to the negligence of others. The personal injury lawyers at the firm provide aggressive, zealous and compassionate representation to all clients, with the goal of attaining optimal recovery on every case. The firm's personal injury lawyers are litigators and have extensive experience in the investigation, preparation and presentation at trial, of both personal injury cases and cases brought against insurance companies. Your case will not be referred out to a "trial attorney" in the event that we are unable to get the insurance company to agree to pay an acceptable settlement amount; your case will be tried by the trial lawyers at Corredor, Husseini & Snedaker, P.A.In addition to the firm's experience in the areas of personal injury and first party litigation, the firm has attorneys and staff dedicated to the areas of both family law and real estate closings/title work. Our family law attorneys and staff are available to help clients with all matters related to the practice of family law, including divorce (both contested and uncontested)filings; preparation of prenuptial agreements; disputes concerning paternity; post judgment modifications and enforcement;obtaining and/or defending against domestic violence injunctions;preparation of property distribution agreements; and adoptions. Likewise the firm's lawyers and staff, dedicated to the practice of real estate law and title work, will work with you in order to ensure as smooth and efficient a closing on your real estate purchases as possible.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.mpino@chslaw.net