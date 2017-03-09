Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes 24/7 Nursing Care as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes 24/7 Nursing Care as a Gold Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes 24/7 Nursing Care as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as 24/7 Nursing Care will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.24/7 Nursing Care, Inc is a leading provider of nursing care and companion services for individuals who want to remain independent and outside of a nursing home setting. We understand that some people wish to stay close to their love ones, or don't want to move somewhere unfamiliar or too clinical. So whether you live at home, in retirement communities or someplace similar, our care providers will come to you instead.We provide excellent nursing and companion service to the residents of Miami, Florida, specifically Miami Dade and Monroe counties. It is our belief that the medical and emotional aspects of home health care should go together, which is why we only place caregivers that excel on their job and in empathizing with patients. There's no point in focusing on the medical side of things and ignoring what most people need—tender loving care.Our nursing service is available for anyone in need of either long-term or short-term care. A loved one who wishes to take a break from caregiver duty can also take advantage of this service. We can watch over a loved one, while you get some things done or run some errands.Our companion service is customized to meet individual needs. Since no two people are alike, 24/7 Nursing Care will match patients with the right health care provider. This way, no service is overlooked and the essential assistance is provided.As our name suggests, we provide home health care services that range from 1 to 24 hours. It's up to you how long you want us to help you get through your daily routine. Do you need help with bathing, dressing and eating? Give us a call and let us know if you want our caregiver to be at your doorstep in the morning, lunch or evening? If you'd rather not worry about the when, book a care provider all day and night.Apart from skilled nursing, we handle personal care, respite care, errands and even light housekeeping. For us, no job is too big or too small.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.