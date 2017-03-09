News By Tag
HealthMyne Introduces New Webinar Series for Radiologists & Oncologists
Understanding and mitigating the sources of tumor assessment inconsistency
The webinar topic for March,How Inconsistencies in Tumor Assessments are Affecting Your Practice and What You Can Do About It, will drill down on the sources of inconsistency, the consequences to patients and practices, and ways to mitigate them.
Participants will learn how a multidisciplinary approach to addressing inconsistencies through policy, education, technology, and innovation can lead to greater clinical productivity and increased value.
AUDIENCE: Radiologists and oncologists
WHEN: Thursday, March 30 at 12 p.m. CST / 1 p.m. EST.
PRESENTER: Peter Hoban, Ph.D.
To learn more, and to register for the first HealthMyne webinar in the series, click here (https://www.healthmyne.com/
Contact
Neal Miller, Vice President of Marketing
***@healthmyne.com
