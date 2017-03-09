 
Industry News





HealthMyne Introduces New Webinar Series for Radiologists & Oncologists

Understanding and mitigating the sources of tumor assessment inconsistency
 
MADISON, Wis. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- HealthMyne Inc., an innovator in the emerging field of quantitative imaging decision support software, today announced it will host an ongoing webinar series to provide radiologists and oncologists continuing education and counsel addressing the inconsistencies in tumor assessments.

The webinar topic for March,How Inconsistencies in Tumor Assessments are Affecting Your Practice and What You Can Do About It, will drill down on the sources of inconsistency, the consequences to patients and practices, and ways to mitigate them.

Participants will learn how a multidisciplinary approach to addressing inconsistencies through policy, education, technology, and innovation can lead to greater clinical productivity and increased value.

AUDIENCE:          Radiologists and oncologists

WHEN:          Thursday, March 30 at 12 p.m. CST / 1 p.m. EST.

PRESENTER:          Peter Hoban, Ph.D.

To learn more, and to register for the first HealthMyne webinar in the series, click here (https://www.healthmyne.com/knowledge/webinars/).

Neal Miller, Vice President of Marketing
***@healthmyne.com
HealthMyne
***@healthmyne.com
New Webinar Series, Radiologists & Oncologists, Dt. Peter Hoban
Software
Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Services
