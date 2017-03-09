 
Canon Capital Wealth Management Presents Financial Literacy Seminar: The Alzheimer's Tsunami

 
 
Canon Capital Wealth Management
Canon Capital Wealth Management
 
SOUDERTON, Pa. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- If you or someone you love is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia, are you prepared to help them physically, emotionally, and financially?

Americans spend more money annually on Alzheimer's and related dementia than any other condition, including heart disease and cancer. Canon Capital Wealth Management welcomes you to learn more about being prepared should Alzheimer's disease befall you or your loved ones in the first of their Financial Literacy seminars for 2017: The Alzheimer's Tsunami: Preparing for the Worst.

This seminar is presented free of charge Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at their Hatfield location (2936 Funks Road, Hatfield, PA) by guest speaker, Jack Broyles, chairman emeritus of the Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Mr. Broyles has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years and experienced the effects of Alzheimer's disease firsthand when it took the life of his mother in 2004. Mr. Broyles has since made it his mission to help his financial services clients prepare when they face a similar diagnosis.

This free seminar will cover:

- Understanding Alzheimer's disease and other dementia

- Planning for the costs associated with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias

- Preparing and executing legal, financial, and medical documents

- Resources available for patients, caregivers, and their families

RSVP at your earliest convenience, as seating will be limited, to Jen Norman (mailto:%20jnorman@canoncapital.com), via email (jnorman@canoncapital.com) or call 215-723-4881, ext. 207.

Canon Capital Management Group provides a single source of financial and business services to help you make the right decisions. For more information, visit www.canoncapital.com or call 215-723-4881.

Contact
Michelle Kane
VoiceMatters, LLC
***@voicemattersllc.com
End
Source:Canon Capital Management Group
Email:***@voicemattersllc.com Email Verified
