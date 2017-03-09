 
Technology with a Purpose at Mouse California Educators Summit

Professional development for educators using technology for good
 
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- As technology has become an increasingly powerful skill in which youth in particular can excel, educators in California have a significant responsibility to stay ahead of the curve and spread pertinent high-tech knowledge.

The Mouse California Educators Summit on March 22 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, Calif. will offer just that. The professional development summit will include hands-on workshops on a variety of topics geared at technological advancement education for underserved youth. This may include anything from green tech to website insight to harnessing technology for good.

The innovative Mouse program's overall mission is to empower underserved youth, grades 4 – 12, to learn, lead, create and collaborate with technology, preparing them with skills essential for their academic and career success.

Aspiranet  –  a statewide nonprofit that supports foster children, families and the community with 35 core programs offering specialized services  –  aided in the implementation of Mouse. Now in 87 schools in the state, Mouse supports more than 1,500 active student users.

Since its inception, Mouse California has seen significant impact in STEM learning, including an 85% increase in youth technology skills and 75% improvement in ability to teach technology to others.

WHAT: Mouse California Educators Summit

WHO: Mouse educators from across California

WHEN: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, noon-4 p.m.

WHERE: Oracle Conference Center, Room 103, 350 Oracle Pkwy., Redwood Shores

About Aspiranet

Aspiranet, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, supports foster children, siblings, families and the community with 35 core programs offering specialized services throughout 45 locations within California. Aspiranet strengthens children, youth, families and communities through seven core programs including: Foster Care, Adoption, Residential, Transition Age Youth, Behavioral Health, Intensive Home-Based Services and Family and Community Services. Founded more than 40 years ago as a six-bed group home for young boys in Moss Beach, California, Aspiranet is one of the most diverse nonprofit social service agencies in the state. With a statewide network of innovative services, Aspiranet serves more than 10,000 families each year.

For more information, please visit www.aspiranet.org

Emily Savage
***@consortium-media.com
Source:Aspiranet
Email:***@consortium-media.com
Posted By:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Click to Share