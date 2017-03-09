News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Technology with a Purpose at Mouse California Educators Summit
Professional development for educators using technology for good
The Mouse California Educators Summit on March 22 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, Calif. will offer just that. The professional development summit will include hands-on workshops on a variety of topics geared at technological advancement education for underserved youth. This may include anything from green tech to website insight to harnessing technology for good.
The innovative Mouse program's overall mission is to empower underserved youth, grades 4 – 12, to learn, lead, create and collaborate with technology, preparing them with skills essential for their academic and career success.
Aspiranet – a statewide nonprofit that supports foster children, families and the community with 35 core programs offering specialized services – aided in the implementation of Mouse. Now in 87 schools in the state, Mouse supports more than 1,500 active student users.
Since its inception, Mouse California has seen significant impact in STEM learning, including an 85% increase in youth technology skills and 75% improvement in ability to teach technology to others.
WHAT: Mouse California Educators Summit
WHO: Mouse educators from across California
WHEN: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, noon-4 p.m.
WHERE: Oracle Conference Center, Room 103, 350 Oracle Pkwy., Redwood Shores
About Aspiranet
Aspiranet, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, supports foster children, siblings, families and the community with 35 core programs offering specialized services throughout 45 locations within California. Aspiranet strengthens children, youth, families and communities through seven core programs including: Foster Care, Adoption, Residential, Transition Age Youth, Behavioral Health, Intensive Home-Based Services and Family and Community Services. Founded more than 40 years ago as a six-bed group home for young boys in Moss Beach, California, Aspiranet is one of the most diverse nonprofit social service agencies in the state. With a statewide network of innovative services, Aspiranet serves more than 10,000 families each year.
For more information, please visit www.aspiranet.org
Contact
Emily Savage
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse