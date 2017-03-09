'Salem' TV Series Conducts Auction of Props & Set Dressing

Contact

-- The TV series 'Salem' has stopped production after 3 seasons of filming in Shreveport and 20Century Fox has ordered the sale of props & set dressing including everything from antique furniture to special effect knives to utility trailers. "This auction has over 750 lots and includes a wide array of collectibles and unusual treasures", said W. Scott Swenson of Jones Swenson Auctions, who is assisting with the auction. Not only fans of 'Salem', but other collectors will find treasures from the filming that accumulated over the past three years. "There is a lot of very nice antique furniture, and on the other end of the spectrum, there are special effect skulls & cannons". Without a doubt, this should prove to be one of the more interesting auctions that we will conduct this year", Swenson said. Many of the items in the auction are identified by the specific set where they used, such as "Mary's Bedroom" or "Lambs Pub", making it easy for fans of the TV series to acquire items that can be identified on film.Information:W. Scott Swenson (512)261-3838Scott@JonesSwenson.com