PODS® of Las Vegas and CBS Radio Host Largest Garage Sale to Support St. Jude's Ranch

-- PODS of Las Vegas (http://www.pods.com/las-vegas.aspx), is helping local Las Vegas residents the chance to do some spring cleaning and get some cash for their items at the Great Garage and Antique Sale, Saturday March 25 at the Silverton Hotel & Casino.From 6:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Las Vegans can hunt for bargains and shop for hidden gems from over 100 neighborhood garage sales, while enjoying kid friendly activities, entertainment and food vendors.Many local Las Vegan communities are precluded from having their own garage sales, due to HOA rules and regulations. The Great Garage and Antique sale allows for many residents to sell their unwanted items, while giving back to their community.All of the leftover items from the sale will be donated to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, a non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of abused and at-risk children, young adults and families, by providing a therapeutic residential home, education and employment assistance, and family support services to promote the overall health and well-being of their residents.PODS Las Vegas will be donating a PODS container to help store garage sale contributions during the event and take the donations to St. Jude's Ranch after the event."We are proud to be a part of these community events," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Las Vegas. "It gives residents a chance to buy and sell their items without getting an HOA involved, but it gives back to one of Las Vegas' best charities.""The Great Garage and Antique Sale presented by PODS Las Vegas"Saturday, March 25 from 6:30 am- 2:00 pmSilverton Casino3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139$5 from 6:30 – 8 am, after 8 am, freePODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled warehouse and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.