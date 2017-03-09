 
News By Tag
* Pods. Las Vegas
* Great Garage Sale
* Saint Jude's Ranch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


PODS® of Las Vegas and CBS Radio Host Largest Garage Sale to Support St. Jude's Ranch

Local Moving and Storage Company offers residents a chance to buy and sell for a good cause
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pods. Las Vegas
* Great Garage Sale
* Saint Jude's Ranch

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Events

LAS VEGAS - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- PODS of Las Vegas (http://www.pods.com/las-vegas.aspx), is helping local Las Vegas residents the chance to do some spring cleaning and get some cash for their items at the Great Garage and Antique Sale, Saturday March 25 at the Silverton Hotel & Casino.

From 6:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Las Vegans can hunt for bargains and shop for hidden gems from over 100 neighborhood garage sales, while enjoying kid friendly activities, entertainment and food vendors.

Many local Las Vegan communities are precluded from having their own garage sales, due to HOA rules and regulations. The Great Garage and Antique sale allows for many residents to sell their unwanted items, while giving back to their community.

All of the leftover items from the sale will be donated to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, a non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of abused and at-risk children, young adults and families, by providing a therapeutic residential home, education and employment assistance, and family support services to promote the overall health and well-being of their residents.

PODS Las Vegas will be donating a PODS container to help store garage sale contributions during the event and take the donations to St. Jude's Ranch after the event.

"We are proud to be a part of these community events," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Las Vegas. "It gives residents a chance to buy and sell their items without getting an HOA involved, but it gives back to one of Las Vegas' best charities."

Event Details:

WHAT: "The Great Garage and Antique Sale presented by PODS Las Vegas"

WHEN: Saturday, March 25 from 6:30 am- 2:00 pm

WHERE: Silverton Casino3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

COST: $5 from 6:30 – 8 am, after 8 am, free

About PODS of Las Vegas

PODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled warehouse and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:PODS Las Vegas
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Pods. Las Vegas, Great Garage Sale, Saint Jude's Ranch
Industry:Event
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share