Scanco Announces XScan for JAMS/Acumatica
New product is the next frontier of mobile scanning for manufacturing and all-in-one warehouse management for Acumatica ERP users
"We are pleased to expand our products to include integration with Acumatica," said Tess Boros, Partner at Scanco. "Acumatica Cloud ERP is growing rapidly and has received multiple awards including the 2016 CODIE award for the Best Supply Chain Management Solution. Pairing Acumatica with Scanco's leading cloud-based automation solutions is a natural fit. This integrated manufacturing and warehouse automation solution will offer Acumatica ERP users a complete solution from production to shipping."
XScan for JAMS/Acumatica will be available in Q2, 2017. XScan works on iOS and Android devices allowing labor tracking, material issues, production entries and more all on the production floor. "What separates Scanco's manufacturing solution from other products is that it works online or offline," commented Joe Bisaha, Director of Manufacturing at Scanco. XScan can work on the floor live, mobile live, mobile sync mode, or batch. This allows manufacturers to scan and validate, even when there is no Wi-Fi connection, and seamlessly sync without user intervention. "XScan was developed by manufacturing people working in the trenches," added Bisaha. "Our manufacturing barcode solution works the way manufacturers really operate."
Scanco Warehouse for Acumatica is an all-in-one warehouse management solution introduced at Acumatica Summit 2017 in January. Acumatica ERP users will be able to automate receiving, physical counts, cycle counts, warehouse and bin transfers, and order fulfillment on a mobile iOS or Android device. "We've provided warehouse automation solutions to manufacturers and distributors for nearly 30 years." stated Shaun Boros, Partner at Scanco. "Over that time, we have continually improved our products to take advantage of the latest technology has to offer. Today, Scanco Warehouse can run in the cloud and on mobile devices."
About Scanco Software LLC
Scanco Software LLC meets the needs of thousands of distribution and manufacturing operations with an extensive line of warehouse management solutions designed to integrate with ERP solutions. Scanco, a Boros Enterprise Company, has been providing top tier barcoding applications to businesses since 1989. To learn more about Scanco Software LLC visit http://www.scanco.com or call (330) 645-9959.
Tess Boros
Scanco Software LLC
Scanco Software LLC
