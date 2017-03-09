News By Tag
GEO Jobe Welcomes Ken Doman to Role as Senior Front-End Engineer
Doman, author of Mastering ArcGIS Server Development with JavaScript, comes to GEO Jobe with considerable experience in Web Development and GIS Deployment
Ken comes to GEO Jobe with considerable experience in Web Development and GIS Deployment. His experience also includes 9 years in GIS solutions including development, Web GIS deployment, and database administration in county and local government deployments. His past projects cover many disciplines including development for projects in Web GIS, Property appraisal, Asset management, City planning, and Utilities management.
"We are excited and honored to have Ken joining the GEO Jobe team as a Sr. member of our development staff. Ken's deep understanding of the ArcGIS Platform will undoubtedly help push our products even further ahead of the pack!" said David Hansen, VP GEO Jobe. Ken will be will be contributing to our existing team of developers and engineers to work on Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and many other GEO Jobe products that are coming very soon.
You can connect directly with Ken on Twitter @raykendo
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
