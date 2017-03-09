News By Tag
The Collection at RiverPark Hops into spring with Bunny Hop event and photos
Natural Green Landscape sponsors family friendly spring event
From 10 a.m. to noon, Oxnard's premier shopping, dining and entertainment center will treat guests to a bevy of activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and an exclusive opportunity to snap their own pictures with the Easter Bunny. This year's event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme.
"We're thrilled to welcome back families and invite new guests to share the joy of our signature springtime event," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "This year, attendees will enjoy several new family-friendly activities to celebrate the Easter holiday." The Collection's Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Jill Almonia adds to the shopping center's excitement in its work with the Boys and Girls Clubs saying, "The Collection is proud to support and bring awareness to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme as the non-profit has a history of doing incredible work in our community, enriching the lives of many local youth through its quality programs."
Space for the event is limited, and pre-registration is suggested. All guests will be required to purchase a $5 ticket, available at http://thecollectionrp.com/
"As a 20-year business of Ventura County, we look forward to any opportunity to support worthy events and causes," said Gilbert Zaragoza Jr., President of Natural Green Landscape. "We are pleased to partner with The Collection to bring a fun, safe family event to celebrate our community and support the Boys and Girls Clubs."
For more information and pricing for these events visit http://thecollectionrp.com/
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
About Natural Green Landscape
Natural Green Landscape Inc. is a family-owned business in Oxnard, California, with more than 20 years of experience. We excel at what we do because we care about our client's needs and the work we perform. From high-end landscaping to tree trimming and removal, you can count on us keep your property looking great all year long.
