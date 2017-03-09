 
News By Tag
* The Collection at RiverPark
* Bunny Hop
* Bunny Photos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


The Collection at RiverPark Hops into spring with Bunny Hop event and photos

Natural Green Landscape sponsors family friendly spring event
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Collection at RiverPark
* Bunny Hop
* Bunny Photos

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

Subject:
* Events

VENTURA, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark will be hosting its family favorite Bunny Hop event sponsored by Natural Green Landscape, on Saturday, April 8. The expanded holiday event will host a range of spring-themed activities and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Oxnard's premier shopping, dining and entertainment center will treat guests to a bevy of activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and an exclusive opportunity to snap their own pictures with the Easter Bunny. This year's event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

"We're thrilled to welcome back families and invite new guests to share the joy of our signature springtime event," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "This year, attendees will enjoy several new family-friendly activities to celebrate the Easter holiday." The Collection's Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Jill Almonia adds to the shopping center's excitement in its work with the Boys and Girls Clubs saying, "The Collection is proud to support and bring awareness to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme as the non-profit has a history of doing incredible work in our community, enriching the lives of many local youth through its quality programs."

Space for the event is limited, and pre-registration is suggested. All guests will be required to purchase a $5 ticket, available at http://thecollectionrp.com/. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase photos with the Bunny at The Collection for the first time. Families will be able to hop over to Park View Court to have their photos taken with the Bunny. Photos with the Bunny will take place April 13 - 14, from 3-7 pm, and again April 15, from 10am-7pm.

"As a 20-year business of Ventura County, we look forward to any opportunity to support worthy events and causes," said Gilbert Zaragoza Jr., President of Natural Green Landscape. "We are pleased to partner with The Collection to bring a fun, safe family event to celebrate our community and support the Boys and Girls Clubs."

For more information and pricing for these events visit http://thecollectionrp.com/

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.

About Natural Green Landscape

Natural Green Landscape Inc. is a family-owned business in Oxnard, California, with more than 20 years of experience. We excel at what we do because we care about our client's needs and the work we perform. From high-end landscaping to tree trimming and removal, you can count on us keep your property looking great all year long.

Natural Green Landscape, Inc., has a rich history in Ventura County, with its home offices in Oxnard, CA. With more than 20 years' experience, we excel at what we do because we care about our client's needs and the work we perform for them. Through constant communication, we make sure that our clients are always fully aware of what services they are getting, and we are always recommending ways to change the property to make it stand out from the rest.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:Katherine Carlton
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:The Collection at RiverPark, Bunny Hop, Bunny Photos
Industry:Event
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share