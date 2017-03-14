 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Keri Systems Inc. Makes Adding And Replacing Credentials To Existing Systems Easier ​

Keri Systems Inc. is now offering add-on and replacement credentials in three convenient card and tag formats.​
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Keri Systems' three Proximity Credentials, the Standard Light Proximity Card, the Multi Technology Card and the Proximity Key Ring Tag, can be used interchangeably and are available in off-the-shelf, 26-bit programming. Each of these options are functionally equivalent to most HID ®, ProxCard II ®, 26-Bit credentials.

Custom 26-Bit card formatting, when required, should be available from Keri Systems June 1, 2017, providing the added ability to create specific ID numbers and Facility codes for existing applications. The normal lead time for custom programmed cards will be three days for shipping.

Keri's 1326AKHD Standard Light Proximity Card provides maximum read range performance in thin packaging. Extremely durable and convenient, they can be easily carried in a wallet or purse or worn on the clothing with a clip or necklace.

Keri's 1386AKHD-I Multi Technology Cards combine several identification technologies in a single credit card-thin credential. Users can also directly-print photographs, bar codes, and other user graphics to create a custom access credential.

Keri's 1346AKHD Proximity Key Ring Tag is small, ergonomic, and extremely durable. Especially useful to users who have their car keys convenient, the tags securely attach to a key ring and will not break throughout life of the system.

"One of Keri Systems' foremost goals is to accommodate our users need in all varieties of circumstances," said Vince Deiuliis, Director of Sales and Marketing. "The options offered by our Add-On and Replacement Credentials will give our customers the flexibility they need when and where they need it."

More information about the Add-On and Replacement Credentials can be found at http://www.kerisys.com/add-on-replacement-credentials/

​Keri Systems is North America's leading independent manufacturer of access control and integrated security systems. Founded in 1990, Keri has been serving customers in over 90 countries with requirements from a single door to thousands of doors spread around the world, with integrated photo badging, telephone entry, video and more. Contact us to find out how we can become partners to solve your or your customers' security needs.​

Source:Keri Systems Inc.
Email:***@kerisys.com Email Verified
