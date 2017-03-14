News By Tag
Keri Systems Inc. Makes Adding And Replacing Credentials To Existing Systems Easier
Keri Systems Inc. is now offering add-on and replacement credentials in three convenient card and tag formats.
Custom 26-Bit card formatting, when required, should be available from Keri Systems June 1, 2017, providing the added ability to create specific ID numbers and Facility codes for existing applications. The normal lead time for custom programmed cards will be three days for shipping.
Keri's 1326AKHD Standard Light Proximity Card provides maximum read range performance in thin packaging. Extremely durable and convenient, they can be easily carried in a wallet or purse or worn on the clothing with a clip or necklace.
Keri's 1386AKHD-I Multi Technology Cards combine several identification technologies in a single credit card-thin credential. Users can also directly-print photographs, bar codes, and other user graphics to create a custom access credential.
Keri's 1346AKHD Proximity Key Ring Tag is small, ergonomic, and extremely durable. Especially useful to users who have their car keys convenient, the tags securely attach to a key ring and will not break throughout life of the system.
"One of Keri Systems' foremost goals is to accommodate our users need in all varieties of circumstances,"
More information about the Add-On and Replacement Credentials can be found at http://www.kerisys.com/
Keri Systems is North America's leading independent manufacturer of access control and integrated security systems. Founded in 1990, Keri has been serving customers in over 90 countries with requirements from a single door to thousands of doors spread around the world, with integrated photo badging, telephone entry, video and more. Contact us to find out how we can become partners to solve your or your customers' security needs.
Susi McCarthy
***@kerisys.com
