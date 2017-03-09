News By Tag
Now Playing At The Treasure Island Flea - A Free Play Pop Up Arcade
SF bay area arcade company is bringing back the classic arcade, one day at a time. Launches free play pop up arcade for outdoor fairs, festivals, movie nights & concerts.
The event is part of a new service being offered by All You Can Arcade (www.allyoucanarcade.com)
According to Seth Peterson the Co-Founder and CEO, "We already knew that our games were a hit at weddings, birthdays and corporate events, but we wanted to build something the general public could not only play, but get to play for free. By creating the infrastructure to support an outdoor popup arcade at fairs and festivals, we're able to help organizers attract and entertain guests with a very unique experience.
If you're interested in attending one of All You Can Arcade's free play pop up events, you can keep track of where they'll be on their Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/
If you would like to talk about adding a free play pop up arcade to your event, you can contact All You Can Arcade directly at 866-537-8340
