Now Playing At The Treasure Island Flea - A Free Play Pop Up Arcade

-- Tucked away in the heart of the Treasure Island Flea, you'll find a hidden treasure trove of classic arcade games all set to free play! Ms. Pacman, Galaga, Street Fighter 2 and other classics just waiting for you to relive your childhood. This relic of days of past isn't a mirage, but if you blink you may miss because the all you can freecade only runs for two days (March 25and 262017).The event is part of a new service being offered by All You Can Arcade (www.allyoucanarcade.com), a SF bay area company that rents out classic arcade cabinets by the month. Whether you're still a kid or a kid at heart, people love classic arcade games. The arcades may have started disappearing in the 80s, but that doesn't mean that kids today shouldn't get to experience what gaming was like back in the day.According to Seth Peterson the Co-Founder and CEO, "We already knew that our games were a hit at weddings, birthdays and corporate events, but we wanted to build something the general public could not only play, but get to play for free. By creating the infrastructure to support an outdoor popup arcade at fairs and festivals, we're able to help organizers attract and entertain guests with a very unique experience.If you're interested in attending one of All You Can Arcade's free play pop up events, you can keep track of where they'll be on their Facebook page.If you would like to talk about adding a free play pop up arcade to your event, you can contact All You Can Arcade directly at 866-537-8340