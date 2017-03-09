 
Industry News





Innovations Plans Intoxicating Palette for HD Expo

Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors
 
 
Sangria Palette
NEW YORK - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovations will show an intoxicating palette at the Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference this May: rich purples and citrusy accents inspired by Sangria, their 2017 Color of the Year. Their display will preview new-for-summer vinyl, cork and textile wallcoverings alongside Innovations' spring, art-inspired collection.

"We introduced some beautiful showpieces this spring, and we're excited to see our clients' response," said VP of Sales Michael Freedman. "There's something for everyone in our booth…in colors that are hot for us right now. It'll be as vibrant and inspiring as the HD Expo itself."

Innovations, winner of the 2016 HD Best Small Booth, will exhibit in space 3427.

About Innovations: A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

