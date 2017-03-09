News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovations Plans Intoxicating Palette for HD Expo
Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors
"We introduced some beautiful showpieces this spring, and we're excited to see our clients' response," said VP of Sales Michael Freedman. "There's something for everyone in our booth…in colors that are hot for us right now. It'll be as vibrant and inspiring as the HD Expo itself."
Innovations, winner of the 2016 HD Best Small Booth, will exhibit in space 3427.
About Innovations:
https://www.innovationsusa.com/
Contact
Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse