Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Attorneys Listed as Colorado Super Lawyers® 2017

 
DENVER - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson (SBBO) has announced that Steve Shapiro and Tom Bieging  have been named to the 2017 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.

The list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.  The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The result is a comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.

Shapiro is listed in Colorado Super Lawyers for his work in Insurance Coverage while Bieging is listed for Banking and Business Litigation.

About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (www.sbbolaw.com)
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage.  Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work. Please visit http://www.sbbolaw.com/ for more details.

Contact
Andrew Laing, Agency 33
Source:Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson
