Precision Door Service Acquires Daniel Overhead Door
Tim and Lynn Yeager, owners of Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head, as well as Precision Door Service of Atlanta, explain that Daniel Overhead Door held a similar philosophy as Precision Door Service so the business merge will be quite natural. Tim states, "Previous Daniel Overhead Door customers can be assured that as a Precision Door Service customer, they will continue to receive the outstanding customer service and high quality products they are accustomed to."
Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head proudly services customers in the following counties: Evans, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh GA and Beaufort and Jasper SC.
Phone: 912-330-4747
http://precisiondoorservice.com/
About Precision Door Service
With over 85 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.
"We fix garage doors right!"
Media Contact
Suzanne Odisho
321-225-3500
***@precisiondoor.net
