March 2017
Automation Devices, Inc. Installs Online Chat Feature to Company Websites

 
ERIE, Pa. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a vibratory bowl feeder and part systems manufacturer, and their capping equipment division, Swan-Matic, have recently added a real-time chat feature to both websites.  The new feature, enabled by PureChat, allows website visitors to engage with ADI staff instantaneously.  This upgraded feature is an extension of ADI's recent website update launched in November.

ADI Sales Manager Dave Welch initiated the idea to implement an online chat feature.  "ADI and Swan-Matic rely heavily on our website to connect us with our customers," explains Welch.  "By giving users the opportunity to communicate with our staff in real time, we can provide them with the quickest possible response time."  "Online chat does so much more than simply speed up the buying process," explains Welch.  "It also enables our staff to educate customers and answer specific questions they may have on vibratory feeding and capping equipment so they are able to properly determine the products that best suits their specific project."

Other features to ADI's website include an updated video directory that includes troubleshooting videos on common feeding problems.  Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeding equipment, and is the parent company of Swan-Matic, a benchtop and handheld capping company.  Automation Devices, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 registered.   For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.

Vibratory Feeding Equipment, Parts Feeder Bowl, Vibratory Feeder Bowl
Manufacturing
Erie - Pennsylvania - United States
