South Surrey Smiles Awarded Top Orthodontic Clinic

-- Vancouver, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada — March 10th, 2017 — Top Choice Awards has announced that South Surrey Smiles has been crowned the winner for Top Orthodontic Clinic (http://topchoiceawards.com/winners/2017/vancouver/south-surrey-smiles/)in the city of Vancouver.South Surrey Smiles has set new standards for quality, service, image, value and professionalism.We have excelled in our category through hard work and complete dedication to our customers. This award is a testament to the skill, passion and vision of our company. We truly appreciate this recognition and the association with the exclusive Top Choice Award circle of winners in North America.Top Choice Awards is an International market research firm, focusing on the experience of the customers. Since 2005, winners are released annually to recognize and showcase the most trusted and appealing service organizations and businesses across North America; with the launch of their new social media voting platform; VoteForUs.ca surveying 28 cities and gathering information from over 998,000 voters, their 2017 Survey was the most successful survey year to date.We at South Surrey Smiles would like to thank all of the voters for voting us your Top Choice and we trust to always have your support by our side. Cheers to a great year ahead.ABOUT USwww.southsurreysmiles.com ( https://southsurreysmiles.com/ about-us/ About the Top Choice Award TopChoiceAwards.com – Top Choice Awards collects and reviews the opinions of thousands of customers annually. The results of those studies are used by companies to improve customer satisfaction and business development while our social promotion system gives customers the power to enjoy Top quality experiences through making educated purchasing decisions.South Surrey Smiles101 – 2626 Croydon DriveV3S 0S8, Surrey(604) 670-7023