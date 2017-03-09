News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Surrey Smiles Awarded Top Orthodontic Clinic
South Surrey Smiles crowned Top Choice Award Winner for Top Orthodontic Clinic in the Annual Top Choice Award Survey.
South Surrey Smiles has set new standards for quality, service, image, value and professionalism.
We have excelled in our category through hard work and complete dedication to our customers. This award is a testament to the skill, passion and vision of our company. We truly appreciate this recognition and the association with the exclusive Top Choice Award circle of winners in North America.
Top Choice Awards is an International market research firm, focusing on the experience of the customers. Since 2005, winners are released annually to recognize and showcase the most trusted and appealing service organizations and businesses across North America; with the launch of their new social media voting platform; VoteForUs.ca surveying 28 cities and gathering information from over 998,000 voters, their 2017 Survey was the most successful survey year to date.
We at South Surrey Smiles would like to thank all of the voters for voting us your Top Choice and we trust to always have your support by our side. Cheers to a great year ahead.
On behalf of our team we would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2017 Top Choice Award Survey.
ABOUT US
www.southsurreysmiles.com (https://southsurreysmiles.com/
About the Top Choice Award
TopChoiceAwards.com – Top Choice Awards collects and reviews the opinions of thousands of customers annually. The results of those studies are used by companies to improve customer satisfaction and business development while our social promotion system gives customers the power to enjoy Top quality experiences through making educated purchasing decisions.
South Surrey Smiles
101 – 2626 Croydon Drive
V3S 0S8, Surrey
(604) 670-7023
Contact
Deanne Millington
***@southsurreysmiles.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse