Exact Blade One Year in Northbrook
Master Sharpener and Cutlery retailer just celebrated its one year anniversary in February at its Northbrook, Illinois location.
Exact Blade sharpens all knives at a minimum of 1000 grit and go as high as 4000 grit. Your edges can be restored to factory or better specs. We are experts at knife and scissor bevel edge sharpening.
Exact Blade is open Tuesday through Saturdays, with ample parking and a customer lounge with free Kcups, wifi and TV.
Exact Blade Inc.
813 Waukegan Rd
Northbrook, IL 60062
http://exactblade.com
847-920-7349
Exact Blade is a Northbrook Chamber of Commerce Member as well as other area Chamber organizations.
Exact Blade Inc.
847-920-7349
***@exactblade.com
