Exact Blade One Year in Northbrook

Master Sharpener and Cutlery retailer just celebrated its one year anniversary in February at its Northbrook, Illinois location.

-- Exact Blade is a walk-in master sharpening shop and fine cutlery dealer located in the Wauk-Dee Plaza in Northbrook, Illinois. Retail customers can visit the store without and appointment and get their fine cutlery, garden tools and other items sharpened while they wait or same day. Exact Blade is an authorized dealer for Zwillig, JA Henckels, Shun Cutlery, F Dick, KAI, Kershaw, Zero Tolerance, Corona garden tools, Freud Tools, Howard Oil Products and more. Professionals of all kinds can bring their tools for expert repair, conditioning and sharpening. Restaurants can use Exact Blade's KNIFEXCHANGE program for commercial service.Exact Blade sharpens all knives at a minimum of 1000 grit and go as high as 4000 grit. Your edges can be restored to factory or better specs. We are experts at knife and scissor bevel edge sharpening.Exact Blade is open Tuesday through Saturdays, with ample parking and a customer lounge with free Kcups, wifi and TV.Exact Blade Inc.813 Waukegan RdNorthbrook, IL 60062847-920-7349Exact Blade is a Northbrook Chamber of Commerce Member as well as other area Chamber organizations.