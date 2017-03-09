News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Monster Motorsport SuperPro Suspension - Get that "new car" feel all over again
SuperPro has decades of service, fitment, design and manufacturing experience with suspension parts and poly bushing, creating and making their own signature products using their own engineered product designs that are made using a proprietary engineering grade polyurethane formula with unique material properties.
SuperPro Polyurethane is a special elastomer based material which gives an extremely durable suspension product boasting the best characteristics of both rubber and plastic.
Using SuperPro products can help benefit your car in a variety ways, including but not limited to: maintaining steering geometry, enhanced handling & ride characteristics, improved safety and grip, improved tyre wear, fuel efficiency and reduced running costs. All of these work together to give you back that "new car" feel.
SuperPro polyurethane suspension bushes are not copies of the OE rubber components, they are specifically developed from the ground-up to take advantage of this material's unique properties. They have been subject to harsh conditions ranging from track racing and rally competition use to off-road and beach recreational four wheel driving, in temperatures and environments as extreme as the Sahara and Antarctic.
These rigorous testing conditions have allowed SuperPro to develop tremendous reliability in their products, even going so far as to aim for zero warranty claims. In fact, in one review of over 400,000 parts supplied to Tenneco Automotive over 2 years, Tenneco reported zero warranty claims or returns.
You too can take advantage of these fantastic products that are now available at Monster Motorsport and are ready to ship to throughout the UK and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse